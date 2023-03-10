Firefighters rescue person trapped under Metro train in Crystal City

Emergency crews rescued a person who was hit by a train Thursday night in the Crystal City Metro station, Arlington County officials said.
A spokesman for the Arlington County Fire Department said he was unable to give updates on the rescued person’s condition.
Arlington County Fire Chief David Povlitz said rescue efforts such as Thursday’s can be “extremely challenging” for emergency personnel.
“I am extremely proud of our responders and WMATA safety partners for their ability to perform such a technical operation safely, proficiently, and quickly,” Povlitz said in a statement.
Metro service on the Blue Line was suspended for about two hours between Reagan National Airport and Pentagon City, and had been restored by 10:30 p.m., officials said.