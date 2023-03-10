Firefighters rescue person trapped under Metro train in Crystal City

The person was “conscious and alert” and stuck under a Metro car when rescue workers from the Arlington County Fire Department arrived around 8:25 p.m., officials said.

By 9 p.m., first responders were transporting the person to a hospital in critical condition, according to a news release from the fire department. Few other details had been released as of Friday afternoon. Officials did not explain how the incident unfolded, and the rescued individual was not identified.