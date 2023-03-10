D.C. housing officials say they will stop overpaying landlords

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. Housing Authority officials say they plan to comply with local and federal rules requiring the agency to ensure rents for low-income voucher holders are not paid at above-market rates, but they are not ready to detail how.

The move is a reversal for agency head Brenda Donald, who dismissed an internal memo by her predecessor warning about the problem and last year sided with landlords and developers who were pushing to prevent lower payments. She is now revisiting the issue after discussions with federal housing officials who delivered a scathing report in September flagging the problem among many others.

Donald told the board on Wednesday she wouldn’t yet preview DCHA’s plans. “Because we’re not ready, and we’re not ready for all of the comments and reactions,” she said.

Last month, a Washington Post investigation found the agency overpays landlords by millions of dollars every year because it doesn’t check to ensure subsidized rents are in line with market rates. The Post found, and Donald acknowledged in an interview, that DCHA has no process for setting rents, other than staying under rent caps that were put in place years ago for large swaths of the city with little regard for market rates. If a landlord asks for the cap, that’s what DCHA pays.

The path forward will involve deploying a “rent reasonableness” software platform, Donald said to the agency’s recently reconstituted board, which is mired in trying to address the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report cataloguing dozens of findings over deficiencies rooted in mismanagement.

The absence of a process for determining reasonable rents — which entails estimating a market rate for each unit based on factors such as size, location, age and quality — has lead to overpayments that mean fewer people are helped. It also has incentivized landlords to create, in essence, privately-run public housing complexes, where residents frequently don’t receive the social services they need. Tenant associations say the infusion of inflated rents puts upward pressure on the market, which makes housing less affordable for people who don’t hold vouchers.

The agency is testing a software tool created by Novogradac, a national accounting firm specializing in real estate and housing issues, Donald has said, and agency officials are also reviewing another industry standard tool.

“So our hope and expectation,” Donald told members of the D.C. Council’s housing committee this month, “is that we would do that over the next couple of months and would have a time that we could say going forward with all new [voucher] contracts, we will be determining rent using this tool.”

The agency is racing a March 31 deadline to correct issues identified by HUD or risk escalating actions by the federal government. Novogradac advertises its rent reasonableness platform as a way for housing authorities to avoid HUD audits by appropriately setting rents and documenting the process. The firm says it will collect representative rental market data for an area, analyze it and “customize a rent calculator that will suggest an appropriate rent” for each unit. The rent calculator is maintained online, and the housing authority can access it through a web browser.

DCHA’s pledges to address the problem predate Donald, who was installed as director in 2021. That year the agency signed a $40,000 contract with Novogradac for its rent reasonableness software and began testing it. But the rollout never happened.

In May, Donald told board members she had concluded Novogradac’s tool did not make sense for the agency.

“It’s your determination that it doesn’t work?” then board member Bill Slover, who had been pressing for a rent reasonableness process asked Donald.

“That’s correct,” Donald replied.

“I mean, this is their business,” Slover said. “And so what did they say when you said, ‘Your tool doesn't work?’”

Donald turned to then DCHA official Victor Martinez, who said, “We had several meetings with them, and we never got back from them a real answer because they felt that telling us exactly how things worked behind the curtain was going to spill some business secrets on how they come to those numbers.

“What we could tell,” Martinez went on, “was that, in fact, the numbers that were coming, that they were reporting back to us were much, much higher than even what we were paying right now.”

Martinez left the agency a few months later.

Donald, asked this week why she feels Novogradac’s tool may work for DCHA now, replied in emails, “Stay tuned,” and “That’s all I have for now.”

Asked whether the agency would issue another request for quotes, as it did to acquire Novogradac’s tool, Donald said, “An RFQ would be premature at this point.”

At the recent council committee meeting, several legal aid and housing advocates urged the agency to stop paying inflated rents.

“It was a problem that was raised, recognized and anytime somebody tried to address it, it seems like they were kind of hushed,” said Amanda Korber, a supervising attorney at the Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia, who called the failure to address the issue “disgraceful.”

Several landlords who spoke at the meeting pointed to a flip side of DCHA’s haphazard rent limits. While they are too high in some affluent neighborhoods, they are too low in some poorer neighborhoods, such as Anacostia.

Brandt Tingen said he has rented to voucher holders since 2015, and has grown close to many. But the low rent limits in Southeast have frozen rents paid on their behalf since 2019, while his operating expenses have grown rapidly.

“This, in addition to other D.C. specific pitfalls related to operating residential rentals in D.C., such as the never-ending lease, make it untenable to do business here as a residential low-income housing provider, especially as it relates to DCHA,” he said.

