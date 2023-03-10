Judges skeptical of Maryland’s permit requirement for handguns

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland’s requirement of a background check and firearm safety course for those wanting to acquire a handgun is in danger because no similar regulation existed before the 1900s, appeals court judges indicated Friday as they heard arguments on the regulation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that to restrict gun possession, “the government must demonstrate that the regulation is consistent with this Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation” through the end of the 19th century.

Two judges on the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit suggested that they did not believe Maryland’s regulations could pass that test.

“You have no founding-era statute that’s an analogue to what Maryland does here,” said Judge G. Steven Agee, a George W. Bush appointee.

The pro-gun advocacy group Maryland Shall Issue challenged the law in 2016, three years after it was passed by state lawmakers. (The same group is also challenging Maryland’s ban on assault-style weapons.) A district court judge ruled against the group in 2021; before the Supreme Court’s new standard was set, the case was already on appeal.

When Judge Barbara Milano Keenan, an Obama appointee, suggested that the case could be sent back to the district court for further historical analysis, Judge Julius N. Richardson, a Trump appointee, interjected that he was “certain” the state had done “the best you can do.”

Under Maryland’s law, obtaining a handgun means first applying for a permit, which is approved within a week; getting fingerprinted for a background check, which can take up to a month; and undergoing four hours of firearm-safety training and paying a $50 fee.

Ryan Dietrich, an assistant attorney general of Maryland, argued that there was a “robust historical tradition” of both “firearm competency” and of “ensuring that dangerous, subversive, non-virtuous … folks do not get deadly firearms.” He pointed to post-American Revolution laws disarming citizens who would not swear their loyalty to the American republic and training requirements for Colonial militias.

He also noted that the “constitutional landscape” includes other procedural obstacles to exercising rights, such as requirements that voters’ must register or have photo identification.

Agee dismissed those precedents as “generic” and the historic record as “sparse.”

The Supreme Court rejected a New York law that gave concealed-carry permits only to people who demonstrated a “special need” for self protection. Dietrich pointed to a footnote in that decision explicitly stating that the ruling did not cover non-discretionary “licensing regimes … which often require applicants to undergo a background check or pass a firearms safety course.”

But Marc Nardone of the firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, representing the plaintiffs, argued that the Supreme Court left open the possibility of other challenges.

“There is no historical analogue, tradition or anything … that an individual needs permission from the government to be allowed to undergo a background check,” he said. “If the challenged law is a novel attempt at addressing an old problem, it is unconstitutional.”

The state argued that the law has “led to drastically reduced firearm homicide rates in large urban counties with the exception of Baltimore City.” Richardson suggested that, because most homicides in Maryland occur in the city of Baltimore, that statistic was meaningless.

“Murders increased in Baltimore City after the law passed,” he noted.

Dietrich said the city was unique, as Baltimore is still experiencing a rise in all violent crimes that began with the death of Freddie Gray in 2015.

Keenan asked whether parts of the law could survive even if the application requirement was struck down. She noted that in the controlling Supreme Court case, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s concurrence to Justice Clarence Thomas’s opinion explicitly blessed fingerprint and background check requirements.

Nardone said he wasn’t sure, because fingerprinting “presents the inappropriate choice” between a Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable seizures and the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

“In your scenario, a convicted murderer … could not be blocked from obtaining a firearm under any scenario?” Keenan asked.

Nardone replied that his clients were “not here challenging background checks,” just ones that take a month and include fingerprinting.

The majority seemed inclined to agree the waiting period infringed on a constitutional right. Richardson compared it to putting someone in jail for over a month because “there might be a bad apple in the bunch.” Agee suggested it was unreasonable — if “someone has threatened me or my family, and I want to obtain a handgun to defend myself and my own home” — to be forced to wait 37 days “before I can obtain the firearm.”

