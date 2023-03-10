There’s a powwow Saturday at U-Md. Here’s what to know if you go.

There’s a Native American powwow Saturday at the University of Maryland in College Park. Between 300 to 500 people — both Native and non-Native — are expected to attend the event.
I’m an enrolled member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe of North Carolina, and Zotigh is Kiowa/Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo/Isante Dakota. He’s also the author of the book “Moving History: Evolution of the Powwow,” and on Saturday, he’ll be the master of ceremonies at the University of Maryland powwow.
If you plan to go to the powwow, here’s what to expect.