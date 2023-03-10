There’s a powwow Saturday at U-Md. Here’s what to know if you go.

What is a powwow? What do the events mean? Native American reporter Dana Hedgpeth breaks it down.

March 10, 2023 at 5:00 a.m. EST
A 2005 powwow organized by the National Museum of the American Indian in D.C. (Katherine Fogden/National Museum of the American Indian)
There’s a Native American powwow Saturday at the University of Maryland in College Park. Between 300 to 500 people — both Native and non-Native — are expected to attend the event.

As the only Native American reporter in The Washington Post newsroom, I’ll fill you in on what to know and expect about powwows, along with my friend Dennis Zotigh, who’s an American Indian powwow historian and a cultural specialist at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington.

I’m an enrolled member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe of North Carolina, and Zotigh is Kiowa/Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo/Isante Dakota. He’s also the author of the book “Moving History: Evolution of the Powwow,” and on Saturday, he’ll be the master of ceremonies at the University of Maryland powwow.

If you plan to go to the powwow, here’s what to expect.

