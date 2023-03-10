Police identify victim in tanker truck explosion in Frederick, Md.

Troopers responded for the single-vehicle crash with fire, which occurred just before noon off Route 15 North, about a half mile north of Rosemont Avenue, police said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Maryland State Police on Friday identified the driver who died after his tanker truck carrying gasoline crashed into a tree and exploded in Frederick County on Saturday.

According to an initial investigation, Heiston was “driving a tanker truck with approximately 8,650 gallons of gasoline” from Manassas, Va., to Taneytown, Md., when for reasons unknown, the vehicle “left the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire,” Maryland State police said. Heiston died at the scene, police said.