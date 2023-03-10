Police identify victim in tanker truck explosion in Frederick, Md.

Maryland State Police on Friday identified the driver who died after his tanker truck carrying gasoline crashed into a tree and exploded in Frederick County on Saturday.
According to an initial investigation, Heiston was “driving a tanker truck with approximately 8,650 gallons of gasoline” from Manassas, Va., to Taneytown, Md., when for reasons unknown, the vehicle “left the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire,” Maryland State police said. Heiston died at the scene, police said.
Relatives of Heiston could not be immediately reached.
The crash temporarily shut down Route 15 in both directions. Six homes and five other vehicles were damaged by the fire, police said. There were no other injuries.
A crash investigation is ongoing.