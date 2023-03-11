Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two days after John Miltimore Wolff died, his name appeared at the bottom of a page inside The Washington Post under a five-word headline. “Northwest Man Leaps to Death,” it read. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight What followed were two short sentences that described witnesses seeing Wolff, who was 28, running south on the William Howard Taft Bridge “when he placed both hands on the railing and fell to the ground below.”

That news brief was published on March 12, 1973, and in the 50 years that followed, nothing else appeared in any newspaper about Wolff. There was no obituary or death notice that described the life he had led or mentioned those whom he had left behind. There was no published photo that showed the world what he had looked like.

Shame and embarrassment followed his death, his sister Patricia Wolff Hartman explained. At the time, mental illness and suicide were not talked about publicly, and her parents weren’t the type of people who were open to having those conversations even privately, she said.

Advertisement

Hartman, who was 23 at the time of her brother’s death, recalled shaking for days after learning how he died and then living for years with the worry that her life would end in the same way as his. She avoided driving over bridges, out of fear that a random thought might suddenly compel her to jump.

“No one ever said to me, ‘This is not going to happen to you,’” Hartman, who is now 73 and works as a psychotherapist in Rockville, Md., told me Friday, the anniversary of her brother’s death. “I was left with this fear that I would be the next in line.”

Time has, thankfully, changed what is known about mental health and how we talk about it. Conversations that once weren’t held or were held behind closed doors are now part of the public discourse. There is still much work, of course, to be done toward encouraging people to seek help and making sure that when they do, there are enough resources to address their needs. But a simple action Hartman took recently shows what it looks like when stigmas surrounding these issues are shed.

She decided to give her brother what he didn’t get after he died by suicide: public acknowledgment that he had lived and was loved and is missed. Fifty years after the police arrived at her family’s door to say he was gone, Hartman wrote a death notice for her brother.

Advertisement

The notice is more than 600 words long and is scheduled to appear in the print edition of The Washington Post on Sunday — exactly 50 years to the day after that news brief about his death was published in the newspaper.

In it, Hartman describes playing in a homemade sandbox with her brother and shares how he was the subject of many of his classmates’ crushes. She writes that her brother studied hard and made it into Dartmouth University, where he experienced his first “breakdown” at the beginning of his second semester.

The death notice not only acknowledges Wolff’s mental health struggles; it addresses what he and his family experienced in painful detail. Hartman writes that over the next nine years, the family faced “many ups and downs, starts and stops, diagnoses and medications.”

“John graduated from George Washington University, but it didn’t feel like much of an accomplishment to him because it should have been Dartmouth or Harvard,” she wrote. “On the morning of March 10 John was found by the police wandering naked in Rock Creek Park. The police took him home, wrapped only in a blanket.”

Advertisement

Hours later, he returned to the bridge. When the police came to the family’s house a second time, she wrote, “It was the worst of the worst and nothing could be done.”

Hartman told me she decided to write the death notice to acknowledge that “there was this beautiful person who didn’t feel valued and didn’t feel he was good enough.” She also wrote it, she said, to help advance the public conversation about mental illness.

“I hope people understand that mental illness is not an embarrassment,” she said. “We should all be able to discuss it.”

In the death notice, she applauds D.C. for dedicating funding toward the design and construction of a suicide barrier on Taft Bridge. In a previous column, I told you about how Chelsea Van Thof started calling for a barrier after her longtime partner, Dr. Peter Tripp, a 29-year-old veterinarian, died by suicide at the Taft Bridge in April. I also told you in a different column how after Van Thof pleaded for city officials to provide support and funding for that barrier, another death occurred there.

Advertisement

City data show that at least 26 suicides occurred at Washington area bridges between 2010 and 2022, and of those, at least 11 took place at the Taft Bridge.

“There have been too many suicides off the Taft Bridge and each suicide affects lots of people,” wrote Hartman in that death notice.

It affects them in the days — and in the decades — that follow.

Hartman shared with me a poem her brother wrote that she has kept all these years. Before his death, he had hoped to see it published.

It begins: “You never quite achieved them — is that right? The dreams you always had. You strove for godly Olympian heights far above you, distant, and beyond. All the struggling years to make it be. It was there! Almost in sweating grip — you believed, and then, some-quirky-fate, some-strange-thing tore it all away.”

Advertisement

It ends: “Though I may have been a failure my whole life, damn, I know in my heart I am, God, no coward.”

Hartman said she wishes she could tell her brother now, “John, of course you were no coward.” But back then, when he wrote those words, it was a different time. All she knew to do then, she said, was keep her distance.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also reach a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

GiftOutline Gift Article