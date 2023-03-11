Virginia budget negotiators hope to meet soon on $1 billion impasse

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — General Assembly budget negotiators hope to meet next week to try to break the billion-dollar stalemate that prevented them from passing changes to the state’s two-year spending plan when the legislative session ended last month. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We’re still trying to hammer out the details” of the meeting, Del. Barry D. Knight (R-Virginia Beach), the chairman of the House Appropriations committee, said Friday.

Knight said he expects to gather in Richmond with his Senate counterparts — Sen. Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax) and Sen. George L. Barker (D-Fairfax), co-chairs of the Senate Finance and Appropriations committee — by the middle of the week.

It’s the first sign of progress on the budget since the General Assembly wrapped up the rest of its business on Feb. 25. The Republican-controlled House passed changes to the state budget that would deliver $1 billion in tax cuts sought by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), while the Democratic-controlled House instead used that money to increase spending for underfunded programs, primarily in the area of public education.

Youngkin has sought the tax cuts on top of $4 billion in tax cuts the legislature passed last year, citing some $3.6 billion in excess revenue in state coffers. Youngkin and Republicans in the House want to further increase the state’s standard deduction for personal income tax filers; cut the top marginal income tax rate; cut the corporate tax rate; and offer a cut for small businesses.

Knight said he had proposed a compromise package to his Senate counterparts before the General Assembly adjourned, featuring some tax cuts and some spending increases, but Democrats ultimately balked.

Instead, lawmakers left town after passing a handful of basic amendments to the budget — collectively known as a “skinny budget” — that address an accidental $200 million shortfall in state aid to schools that the Youngkin administration acknowledged in January as well as bookkeeping items such as a mandatory deposit in the state’s rainy day fund.

Howell could not be reached for comment, but Barker said in an interview Friday that opposition to the corporate tax cut is one area where Democrats are not planning to budge.

“That’s not one that we’re going to find a way to live with,” Barker said. Closing the gap between the two chambers “is a bit difficult because we’re coming from different perspectives — their focus is on reducing taxes, and ours is more trying to build up the areas where we need to make investments,” he said.

One of those areas, Barker added, is mental health services — a priority for Youngkin as well. While the governor has proposed increases of some $230 million for mental health, the Senate budget goes more than $100 million further.

“When Sen. Howell and I had met with [Youngkin], we thanked him for that and pointed out we were going to go higher when we did our budget — which we did. And he said he’s not going to complain about that. So there are some indications we might be able to reach some kind of compromise on things,” Barker said.

Knight agreed with that assessment.

“We just have to get our heads together and see what’s the best compromise for House Republicans and Senate Democrats,” Knight said. “I’m willing to negotiate some stuff, but I can’t negotiate everything.”

Knight said there’s a chance negotiators will reach a deal before the General Assembly returns to Richmond on April 12 to take up any vetoes or amendments proposed by Youngkin. “But not before that,” he said.

Both Knight and Barker said they’re keeping an eye on state revenue, with the Youngkin administration expected to provide updated projections next week. Some states have seen a decline in tax collections — Maryland, for instance, recently reported a dip.

“I think [revenue collections] are starting to sag a little bit,” Knight said. “But we’ve baked that into our plans. We’ve had a growth trend line going up and the pitch of the line has come down some, and now I believe the line is going to level off. But I’d be shocked if we show a deficit.”

That’s another area of agreement. “We are holding up pretty well,” Barker said. “We’re actually in pretty good shape in Virginia.”

