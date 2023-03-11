Spring seemed poised Saturday for arrival of daylight saving time

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saturday was our last full day this season of standard time, but the day seemed a bit substandard in providing the sense of spring we often expect as we prepare to adopt daylight saving time. Switching to daylight saving time, with its later sunsets and at least the illusion of more light in our lives, may seem the biggest boost mere mortals can give to hasten the arrival of spring, in our minds if not always on the thermometer.

In a way, Saturday seemed to dwell just on the winter side of the great March divide between the season of darkness and the season of light.

On Saturday afternoon in Washington, hours of gray clouds joined chilly temperatures to signal that winter had yet to depart.

The day’s high temperature of 50 degrees was five below average for the date. Winds and gusts throbbed in our ears. A peak wind of 30 mph whipped across Washington from the frosty northwest, and a gust reached 40 mph.

A few signs of spring appeared: some trees blossomed, pale leaves sprouted in certain places, if you knew where to look. But perhaps little would signal the change of seasons so vividly as the expected sight of Sunday’s sunset.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service said, the sun went down at 6:11 p.m. On Sunday it would linger until well after 7 p.m. It may be one of the greatest immediate effects of federal decree on daily life.

