Sex crime charges against renowned former D.C. officer Brett Parson dropped

A former D.C. police lieutenant is no longer facing sex crime charges after a case against him was dropped by Florida prosecutors Monday morning. Brett Parson, 55, was arrested in February 2022 for unlawful sexual activity with a 16-year-old boy. Prosecutors said the teen’s parents informed them that he no longer wanted to participate in the prosecution of Parson.

“I have had an opportunity to speak to the victim’s family in this case," Broward County Assistant State Attorney Danielle Lennox told the judge Monday morning. “Based on the wishes of the family and the lack of the victim’s cooperation in this case, the state will be announcing a nolle pros,” meaning they will no longer pursue the charges.

“Ok, case is over with," declared Judge Tim Bailey.

The decision means Parson will no longer face time in prison or possible registration as a sex offender. It is unclear what the case’s closure means for Parson’s future career in law enforcement. After his arrest, he was terminated from the District’s reserve force and from his position as a lead instructor for ABLE, a training program for police departments across the country.

Parson, who appeared in court by Zoom, did not make a statement.

“From the outset, it was our position that things weren’t as they appeared," said Michael Dutko, Parson’s attorney. “Brett Parson was not some predator in search of a child or young person. He did nothing but go onto an adult site looking for companionship.”

Before his arrest, Parson was nationally known in law enforcement for his leadership of an award-winning LGBTQ liaison unit within D.C. police. In the District, his brash mannerisms and history of use of force made him a divisive figure. But his years of dedication to trust building and focus on crimes against the LGBTQ community earned him the title of “living legend” in the city’s 2019 guide to Pride.

News of his alleged crime divided the community further: while some took to Twitter to defend him, others expressed outrage over what they read about the case.

According to court records, Coconut Creek police officers pulled Parson and another driver over when their vehicles appeared to be following each other into a restricted area around 12:30 a.m. Parson told the officers he got lost trying to find the highway. But the other driver, a 16-year-old boy, told police he and Parson had just engaged in sexual activity.

The boy reported that he first connected with Parson on Growlr, a dating app for gay men. Growlr requires that users be 18 to use the app, but because such apps do not require users to verify their age, it is common for minors to obtain accounts.

Under Florida law, claiming to be misled about the age of a victim cannot be used as a legal defense.

The 16-year-old told police he and Parson gave each other oral sex in the parking lot of a daycare. He said they then decided to move to another location because they’d seen someone walking nearby.

“Did you feel like you wanted to continue what you guys are doing?” a detective asked, according to a transcript of the interview.

“No,” the teen said. “I also didn’t really feel like saying no either, but I didn’t want to keep going.”

Police arrested Parson at his parents’ Boca Raton condo the next morning.

“I think I know exactly what it’s about," Parson told the officers.

He was charged with two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and was required to remain in Florida until June, when a judge allowed him to return to the District. There had been little movement in the case in the year since his arrest.

In sex crimes cases, where there are rarely witnesses, prosecutors frequently depend on a victim’s willingness to testify. Research shows that victims are less likely to participate in the court process when their experiences do not reflect stereotypical sexual assault scenarios.

“They may not want to relive this. They may just want to move on with their lives," said Adriana Alcalde, a former Broward County sex crimes prosecutor. "Especially for male victims, they may not want to put themselves out there saying that something like this happened to them.”

Prosecutors could have continued the case without the participation of the victim, but chose not to. They are expected to file a memo detailing their reasoning.

