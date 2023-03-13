Police release new details of deadly Capitol Hill shooting

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

The Sunday night shooting that killed two men on Capitol Hill began when one or more people in a vehicle opened fire at an SUV, spraying bullets over a nearly half-mile stretch of road and into a sometimes bustling intersection, authorities said Monday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Releasing new details of the incident, Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said the driver of the SUV had picked up two men in another neighborhood and another vehicle had apparently followed them to Capitol Hill. The shooting started on 11th street between M Street and Pennsylvania Avenue SE and ended at the 500 block of 11th Street SE, D.C. police homicide capt. Kevin Kentish said.

By Monday afternoon, police had not made an arrest.

Police identified one man killed in the incident as Othaniel Gaither, a 34-year-old from Southeast, and said the other slain man, the SUV’s driver, would be identified after officers reach his family. Gaither’s family could not be immediately reached.

Advertisement

Sternbeck said investigators believe the shooter or shooters might have been targeting at least one person in the SUV.

A third person in the SUV, who was injured when the driver crashed the car amid gunfire but survived, is cooperating with investigators, Kentish said. He said it was unclear how many people fired shots but that there was no evidence of an exchange of gunfire between the vehicles. He said police had recovered one firearm from the scene.

Homicides are up 25 percent in the city compared to the same time in 2022, which one of the deadliest years in D.C.'s recent history. Also on Monday, a teenager was shot in the leg just after 2:15 p.m. on the 2200 block of 14th Street NW. Police said they found him at a hospital, where he was conscious and breathing.

GiftOutline Gift Article