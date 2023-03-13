Judge issues warrant for Roy McGrath, Hogan’s former chief of staff

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal judge has issued a bench warrant for Roy McGrath, once a top aide of Maryland's former governor Larry Hogan (R), after he failed to appear in court Monday for the first day of trial on wire fraud and embezzlement charges, according to federal prosecutors.

McGrath was charged in federal and state court in 2021 with dozens of charges stemming from his time working for a quasi-governmental agency he led before serving as Hogan's chief of staff.

He became the subject of a joint investigation shortly after it was publicly revealed that he was given a nearly quarter-million-dollar severance package for himself when he left the Maryland Environmental Service (MES). McGrath resigned from Hogan’s executive team shortly afterward.

McGrath’s severance package, what the MES board was told and whether the governor knew about the payout became the focus of a legislative inquiry and the basis of the criminal investigation.

McGrath was accused of personally enriching himself by “using his positions of trust” as the executive director of MES and the chief of staff for Hogan to cause MES to make the large payout and pay other expenses, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Shortly after Hogan won his 2014 election, McGrath served as his deputy chief of staff. In 2016, the governor appointed him to take the lead at MES. Hogan named him his chief of staff in 2020.

The charges stem from alleged activities from March 2019 to December 2020.

Prosecutors allege that he falsified time sheets, recording that he was at work while he was on two separate vacations to Europe and Florida in 2019.

Prosecutors also allege MES funds were used to make a personal pledge on McGrath’s behalf to the Academy Art Museum, where McGrath was a member of the board of directors; to pay the one year’s severance payment to McGrath of $233,647.23; and to cover a $14,475 tuition bill for a Harvard Kennedy School program he took after leaving MES.

McGrath, who lives in Florida, was scheduled to appear in court on Monday but did not appear.

Efforts to reach his attorney were not immediately successful.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland said the court is expected to reconvene later Monday morning to determine how to proceed. “I don’t know if the judge will release the jury,” she said.

