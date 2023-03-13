Two men die in Capitol Hill double shooting, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Two men were killed in a shooting on Capitol Hill Sunday night, according to D.C. police. The victims were found in an SUV in the 500 block of 11th Street SE about 8:20 p.m., said Tasha Bryant, commander of the 1st Police District. One died at the scene and the other at a hospital, she said.

The slayings come at a time when homicides in the city are far surpassing the number from this time last year.

Information about the circumstances of the killings was not immediately available. Although it appeared that the gunfire occurred on or near 11th Street, police said they were still trying to find out where the fatal shots were fired.

Reports on Twitter indicated there was gunfire near the 900 block of 11th Street, which is near the southeastern corner of Capitol Hill.

The place the victims were found is in a residential and commercial area, a few blocks east of Eastern Market and about a mile southeast of the Capitol.

Little could be learned about the victims. It appeared that they were the first people slain in the city since Thursday. As of Friday morning police figures listed 43 homicide victims in the city this year compared with 33 at the same time last year.

Initial reports suggested a third person had been wounded, but Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department, indicated the possible victim had been injured in a car crash and not shot. The crash was apparently that of the SUV in which the two gunshot victims were found.

