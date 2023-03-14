Two shot in Md.; one victim ran to Suitland High School for help, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Two people were shot at a Suitland area apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, and one of them ran to nearby Suitland High School for help, Prince George’s County police said. Police said an initial investigation determined the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Brooks Drive just before 4 p.m. Officers found a female with gunshot wounds in a hallway there.

Initially, officers were called for a shooting at Suitland High School, where it appeared another victim, a man, ran for help, Christina Cotterman, a spokesperson for the department, said.

Police determined the shooting did not occur on school property, Cotterman said. The condition of the victims was not immediately clear. Both were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

