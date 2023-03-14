The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Two shot in Md.; one victim ran to Suitland High School for help, police say

Prince George’s County police said the shooting is believed to have occurred at an apartment complex, though they were called to Suitland High School after one victim ran there

By
March 14, 2023 at 5:41 p.m. EDT
Listen
1 min

Two people were shot at a Suitland area apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, and one of them ran to nearby Suitland High School for help, Prince George’s County police said.

Police said an initial investigation determined the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Brooks Drive just before 4 p.m. Officers found a female with gunshot wounds in a hallway there.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Initially, officers were called for a shooting at Suitland High School, where it appeared another victim, a man, ran for help, Christina Cotterman, a spokesperson for the department, said.

Police determined the shooting did not occur on school property, Cotterman said. The condition of the victims was not immediately clear. Both were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...