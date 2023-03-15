Sheriff’s office personnel in Va. charged in man’s death, prosecutor says

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Seven employees of a Virginia sheriff’s office have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with an in-custody death at a state hospital, authorities said Tuesday. The seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Office staff members were charged in connection with the death on March 6 at Central State Hospital of a man from Henrico County, Va., Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said in a statement.

Personnel from the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office went to the hospital just before 4 p.m. to admit Irvo N. Otieno, 28, as a patient, the prosecutor said. About three-and-a-half hours later the state police were called to investigate Otieno’s death, Baskervill said.

Investigators from the state police “were told he had become combative during the admission process,” her statement said. “Otieno, who was physically restrained, died during the intake process,” the prosecutor’s statement said.

Mentally ill patients are treated at Central State. They may be sent by jails or the courts, according to the Central State website.

Baskervill said in her statement that the state police investigation is ongoing.

No cause of death was given in the prosecutor’s statement. It said Otieno’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond for an autopsy.

It was not clear what led members of the sheriff’s office to go to the hospital March 6 to admit Otieno. In a statement the county sheriff said the employees were transferring custody. It appeared that he had been held at the county jail.

The Henrico police department, which is separate from the sheriff’s office, said that on March 3 they identified and approached Otieno as a “potential suspect” in a possible burglary.

Based on interacting with him and on observing him they placed him under an emergency custody order, the Henrico police said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Officers took him to a hospital for further evaluation, the police said. At the hospital, they said, he “became physically assaultive” toward officers, and they arrested him and took him to the county jail.

He was charged there with assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct in a hospital and vandalism, the Henrico police said.

The prosecutor said the following sheriff’s department employees were charged: Randy Joseph Boyer, 57, of Henrico, Va.; Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37, of Sandston, Va.; Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45, of Henrico, Va.; Bradley Thomas Disse, 43, of Henrico, Va.; Tabitha Renee Levere, 50, of Henrico, Va.; Brandon Edwards Rodgers, 48, of Henrico, Va.; and Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30, of North Chesterfield, Va.

The prosecutor’s office said they were held without bond. Online records indicated that legal representation was to be arranged on Wednesday.

