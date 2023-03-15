House Republicans plan to hold wide-ranging D.C. oversight hearing

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Republicans intend to hold a hearing this month to dig into D.C. city management — especially targeting the issues of crime and public safety, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the House Oversight committee, said Wednesday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Comer invited city officials to a hearing scheduled for March 29, and said the hearing would cover issues such as crime and homelessness. The offices of D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendleson (D) and council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) said they received invitations, and Comer said he has also invited the city’s chief financial officer and the head of the D.C. Police Union.

“Congress has sent a clear message to the D.C. Council: it’s time to make our nation’s capital safe again,” Comer said in a statement to The Washington Post. “All Americans should feel safe in their capital city, but radical left-wing policies have led to a crime crisis and rampant homelessness. As the committee with jurisdiction over the District of Columbia, the Oversight Committee has a constitutional responsibility to conduct oversight of the policies that have plagued our capital city.”

Advertisement

The hearing follows a successful Republican effort — with help from dozens of Democrats — to block D.C. legislation overhauling the city’s outdated criminal code, changing how crimes are defined and sentenced. President Biden has signaled he will sign the disapproval resolution, which will mark the first time in a generation that Congress successfully overturned a D.C. bill. Congress has oversight of D.C. through a provision in the Constitution.

Now, House Republicans appear to be broadening their interest in the city’s affairs — the type of relentless intervention that the deep-blue city is well-accustomed to facing whenever the House is in Republican hands. As the city gears up for the March 29 hearing, it must also contend with another Republican-led disapproval resolution seeking to block the city’s major police accountability legislation, which was crafted in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 and finalized in January. And separately, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other Republicans have launched an inquiry into the treatment of Jan. 6 pretrial detainees in the D.C. jail, leaving D.C. with its hands full in responding to Republican requests.

Republicans have long flexed their oversight of D.C. whenever they are in charge, including successfully crafting budget riders that restrict how D.C. spends its funds on subsidizing abortion or creating a legal recreational marijuana market. But the support from dozens of Democrats to block the D.C. crime bill — even though they have broadly backed D.C. statehood — was more notable, showing how the principle of D.C. home rule isn’t always the winning value for them when a politically thorny issue like crime gets in the way.

Advertisement

In the hearing, Republicans are likely to focus on D.C.’s approach to reducing violent crime, which decreased last year but remains higher than pre-pandemic levels. A Washington Post-Schar School poll also recently found that more than three-fourths of D.C. residents feel safe in their neighborhoods.

In the D.C. crime bill, Republicans took aim at provisions that eliminated mandatory minimums for almost all crimes and reduced statutory maximums for other violent crimes such as carjacking, robbery and sexual assault. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) had vetoed the bill over similar concerns.

The criminal code revisions also created other tools to allow prosecutors and judges to enhance charges and lengthen ultimate sentences, and in some cases the revisions increased maximum penalties for other crimes such as attempted murder and certain other sexual abuse, though those changes were not often part of the debate. Republicans painted Democrats who voted against the disapproval resolution as “soft on crime.”

Advertisement

Reps. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.) and Andrew R. Garbarino (R-N.Y.) are leading the new disapproval resolution seeking to block the policing reform legislation, which among other things bans chokeholds and other police tactics, increases public access to police body-camera footage, and also increases public access to police disciplinary records. The Republican lawmakers have portrayed the legislation as “anti-police,” while D.C. lawmakers have defended it as important for police accountability.

GiftOutline Gift Article