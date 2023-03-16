Baby bald eagle hatches in nest in Northern Virginia

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pass the cigars! A baby bald eaglet has hatched at a nest in Northern Virginia, and more are expected, experts said. On Tuesday, the eaglet hatched in the nest along the Dulles Greenway. The eaglet’s parents — Rosa and Martin — have two more eggs they’re incubating in the nest in a wetlands area of Leesburg, so wildlife experts are watching closely for those to hatch sometime this week.

As a budding celebrity in Washington, the eaglet was captured hatching on video, with live-stream cameras placed close to the nest.

“We are elated,” Terry Hoffman, a spokesman for the Dulles Greenway, said in a statement.

Michael Myers, executive director of the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, said in the statement, “We are excited to bring the awe and wonder of these eagles into people’s homes again this year.”

Last year, Rosa and Martin — named by Loudoun County students in honor of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. — had an eaglet that was given the name Orion.

Bald eagles usually lay one to three eggs a year, and they hatch usually about 35 days after being incubated. After hatching, baby eaglets usually fledge, or fly away from the nest, in about 10 to 12 weeks.

The Washington area’s other known pair of bald eagles — dubbed Mr. President and Lotus, short for Lady of the United States — set up a second nest last month on the sprawling grounds of the U.S. National Arboretum in Northeast. Their new nest is closer to Langston Golf Course, along the Anacostia River, and about a mile as the eagle flies from their old spot.

It’s a big change for the renowned pair, experts said, but not unheard of. Their latest egg, which experts believe Lotus laid Feb. 5, is expected to hatch in mid-March.

Lotus and Mr. President hatched two eggs last year, though one of the eaglets died.

