Two men arrested in separate homicides, D.C. police say

D.C. police have made arrests in two separate homicides, one earlier this month in the Fairlawn neighborhood and the other in August near Gallery Place in Chinatown. D.C police on Wednesday evening said they arrested Garland Davis, 64, in connection to the death of Johnathan Craig. Craig, 34, was fatally stabbed March 9 in the 1600 block of 17th Place, Southeast.

A witness told police that Davis stabbed Craig inside the witness’s bedroom, after Davis had asked the witness if they wanted to be with him and the witness replied, “No, I am dating [Craig]”, according to charging documents.

Davis’s attorney could not be immediately reached.

On Wednesday, D.C. police also arrested 25-year-old Dwayne Brooks, Jr. in the killing of 21-year-old Juwaan Henry.

Henry was fatally shot Aug. 25 near the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro station. At the time, Henry’s mother, reached at her home in Charlotte, said that her son had not been in the D.C. area for long and she knew nothing about the shooting.

There was no attorney listed for Brooks in court records. His relatives could not be immediately reached.

