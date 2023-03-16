D.C. school bus driver agrees to plea bargain in drunken crash

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A driver who authorities said was drunk when he lost control of a school bus carrying 44 D.C. kindergartners on an October field trip in Virginia has agreed to a plea bargain that calls for 3½ months of jail time in addition to the nearly five months he already has spent behind bars.

Troy W. Reynolds, who entered pleas of “no contest” to three misdemeanor charges Thursday in a court appearance in Fairfax County, Va., is accused of having a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit for motorists when the bus he was driving swerved off a road in Fairfax. Nine of the children, all from Ben Murch Elementary School in upper Northwest Washington, were slightly injured in the crash.

Reynolds, 48, was released from jail Thursday after being incarcerated since his Oct. 27 arrest. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 7 in Fairfax Circuit Court.

The plea deal — which has not yet been approved by a judge — is a step toward disposing of a case that appears to have become a major headache for the office of Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano (D) after prosecutors missed deadlines for supplying evidentiary material to Reynolds’s lawyer, a process called discovery.

As a result of the discovery lapses, defense attorney Amy M. Jordan last week asked a judge to throw out all charges against her client. With litigation looming over Jordan’s request, Descanco’s office on Thursday moved to drop nine felony child-endangerment charges against Reynolds. In exchange, Reynolds agreed not to fight the three misdemeanor charges.

A prosecutor acknowledged the discovery-deadline problems in a court filing this week, blaming the failures partly on staff changes in Descano’s office. Laura Birnbaum, a spokeswoman for Descano, did not return phone messages Thursday seeking comment.

In pleading no contest, Reynolds did not admit guilt but conceded that prosecutors have sufficient evidence to gain convictions on the misdemeanor charges. The pleas involve one count each of causing a child to be in need of government services, driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense) and operating a bus without a valid license.

The crimes are relatively minor compared with the original charges listed in a grand jury indictment of Reynolds. Circuit Court Judge Tania M.L. Saylor said she would take the plea bargain under advisement before deciding whether to approve it.

The crash, in Fairfax’s Centreville area, occurred after the 44 kindergartners had visited Cox Farms, a popular children’s destination featuring a petting zoo and a corn maze. With Reynolds in the driver’s seat, the group was a few minutes into the 30-mile return trip to Murch Elementary, near Rock Creek Park in D.C.'s Wakefield neighborhood, when the bus went off a road and hit a boulder, authorities said.

None of the children required hospitalization, but nine were treated for injuries at the scene, authorities said. The crash left parents angry and horrified and led the D.C. school system to overhaul its transportation contracting processes. Schools officials cut ties with Rome Charters, the company that employed Reynolds.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer B. Zary told Saylor that she tried to contact all the kindergartners’ parents before finalizing the plea deal and was able to reach “a majority” of them.

“We entered into this plea agreement after considering the input of the victims’ parents,” Zary said in court, without elaborating on what the parents had to say. Speaking briefly with reporters after the proceeding, Zary declined to discuss how the parents reacted. None of them attended the plea hearing.

Reached by phone Thursday, one parent, Amy Lishinski, whose 5-year-old son was on the bus, said she was not informed about the deal by prosecutors. “I’m not happy about it,” she said of the dismissed felony counts. “The whole situation was terrifying, and I wouldn’t be happy no matter how it was resolved.”

Referring to her son, Lishinski, 34, said: “It was his first field trip. It was the first time he ever rode on a bus.” When the bus struck the boulder, she said, “he hit his head so hard on the window that he thought he cracked it.”

As for Reynolds, she said, “I hope he gets whatever kind of treatment he needs.”

Reynold’s blood alcohol level registered 0.20 percent after the crash, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 for drivers, authorities said.

After defense lawyer Jordan last week asked for the entire case to be thrown out, citing the discovery delays, Zary filed a written response Monday, acknowledging the missed deadlines for supplying the defense with police photographs, a prosecution witness list and other materials. But she said dismissing all charges against Reynolds would be extreme.

Zary, who took charge of the case after the discovery deadlines had been missed, told Saylor that because of staff resignations, she was the third prosecutor to be assigned to the case since October. But she said that was not an excuse.

“As for the witness lists, the Commonwealth has to admit her office’s fault,” Zary wrote. “This was not filed timely.” The expansion of discovery rules by the Virginia Supreme Court in recent years “has proved to be a tremendous burden for this Office of the Commonwealth Attorney, and she has failed in meeting that burden,” she wrote.

Reynolds’s plea deals calls for sentences totaling no more than 250 days, minus the 141 days he spent in jail from his Oct. 27 arrest until Thursday. At his July 7 sentencing hearing, Saylor will decide whether to approve the deal and impose the remaining 109 days, equaling about 3½ months.

