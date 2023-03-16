5 things to know about Md.’s marijuana bills halfway through session

) How does the bill address the impact of the war on drugs?

As the General Assembly enters the final weeks of its 90-day session, here’s how the debate to prop up a legal cannabis market is shaping up. Work on the bill began last summer with several key members of the House of Delegates and the Senate meeting nearly twice monthly to study how other states set up their markets and what pitfalls they encountered.

The 100-page bill being considered by the legislature marks the end of nearly decade-long journey toward legalization. In 2013, Maryland approved cannabis for medical use. A year later, it decriminalized the possession of small amounts of the drug. And, last year, voters passed a referendum to legalize cannabis for adults ages 21 and older on July 1.

House Economic Matters Chairman C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), the lead bill sponsor, said “the goal of this bill was not to get Marylanders high, but to get rid of and eliminate the illicit drug market, stop young men from dying and going to jail for cannabis.”

The bill lays out the new framework, detailing how licenses would be issued, how much tax will be collected, and who will benefit from the sales. A separate bill is being considered in the Senate, where leaders are pouring through 950-pages of testimony. Senate Finance Chairwoman Melony Griffith (D-Prince George’s) said she doesn’t expect major changes to the House bill but sees one of her chamber’s priorities will be to address some public safety concerns that have been raised.

Here are five things that are in the House legislation (and a couple of things that did not make the final House version):

1 ) Where can I buy cannabis and how will it be taxed? Return to menu State lawmakers are allowing companies that sell medical cannabis to also sell recreational cannabis, a move they say aims to stand up the market by the July 1 deadline but has drawn some criticism for giving existing companies an advantage. Companies with medical cannabis licenses that were up and running by last October will be able to enter the recreational market by paying a one-time conversion fee of between $100,000 and $2.5 million, based on their 2022 sales. Advertisement Taxes will start at 6 percent starting in July. They will increase by 1 percent each fiscal year through fiscal year 2028, capping at 10 percent on July 1, 2027.

2 ) How will the tax proceeds be spent? Return to menu From July 1, 2023 through July 1, 2032, 30 percent of the revenue will go to the Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund, a new fund for local organizations that serve communities disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs, the decades-old government-led campaign to reduce illegal drug use that led to the mass incarceration of Black people. A new Office of Social Equity, in consultation with the state Attorney General’s office, will identify those communities. Some of the revenue will be used to pay for the oversight of the recreational cannabis market; research on the effect of cannabis; education and public awareness campaigns; training equipment for police to recognize impaired driving and purchasing technology “proven to be effective at measuring cannabis levels in drivers.” Advertisement Counties and municipalities would receive 1.5 percent of the revenue collected within their boundaries. That money must be spent on behavioral health and drug treatment.

3 ) How does the bill address the impact of the war on drugs? Return to menu When Maryland set up its medical cannabis program, none of the licenses went to Black people. The bill, which is race-neutral, attempts to ensure that Black people are not left out the market. An applicant who has lived in a “disproportionately impacted” area for at least five of the last 10 years, attended a public school in the area for at least five years or attended at least two years at a college or university where the 40 percent of the student population was eligible for Pell Grants will receive particular benefits, including mentorship and access to loans. The loans, which could range up to $1 million, would be made by state-regulated banks but guaranteed by the state.

4 ) Are there limits on where I can smoke? Return to menu You cannot smoke in public. Advertisement The original bill included language that allowed landlords and homeowner associations to create rules for cannabis use on their properties. The provision was removed before the bill was taken up by the full House. But an effort was made on the House floor to put it back in. A Republican lawmaker argued that some housing units are “stacked on top of each other … Within some of the older buildings, the smell can permeate from one apartment to another.” Economic Matters Vice Chairman Brian M. Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) said he was sympathetic, recognizing that some lawmakers agree that they don’t want to smell cannabis smoke in their homes. But, he said, the committee decided to have the bill focus specifically on licensing.

5 ) Can I get pulled over for smoking? Return to menu It is illegal to drive drunk or drugged. There is currently no technology to determine whether a person is driving under the influence of cannabis. Several lawmakers, led by the ACLU, are pushing a bill to ban police from searching vehicles based on the smell of cannabis.