John Falcicchio, longtime political adviser to Bowser, departs D.C. government

John Falcicchio, a longtime political adviser for D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) who held key roles in her administration focused on economic strategy and development projects, is departing from city government, Bowser announced Friday.

Falcicchio's departure was mentioned at the bottom of a news release detailing Bowser's picks to fill the roles he previously held — chief of staff and deputy mayor for planning and economic development.

“We also thank Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio for his years of service to the District as he transitions to the private sector,” the release said, offering no other information.

Falcicchio did not return a phone call and text message seeking comment. A spokesperson for Bowser did not immediately respond to a request for additional details.

Bowser said in the release that Lindsey Parker, the city’s chief technology officer and assistant city administrator, will step into Falcicchio’s former role as chief of staff. The mayor also appointed Keith A. Anderson, director of D.C.'s general services department, to serve as the interim deputy mayor for planning and economic development.

Before joining Bowser’s administration in 2014, Falcicchio was a longtime aide to Bowser’s mentor, former D.C. mayor Adrian M. Fenty (D). In recent years he’s spearheaded initiatives around housing development and has also played a major role in the Bowser administration’s effort to gain control of the RFK Stadium site from the federal government as the Washington Commanders consider potential locations in the region for a new stadium.

The timing of the announcement appeared to catch many local officials off guard, including D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), who said Friday afternoon that Falcicchio’s departure did not come up when he and Bowser spoke earlier in the day.

On Thursday, the mayor hosted her ninth annual “March Madness” event focused on upcoming development projects and resources for small businesses. A key event regularly led by the deputy mayor for planning and economic development, Falcicchio was not in attendance.

Paul Schwartzman and Steve Thompson contributed to this report.

