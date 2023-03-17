6 places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the D.C. area

A tip for getting home after the party: SoberRide, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s long-running anti-drunken-driving program, offers free and discounted Lyft rides home between 4 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday. Look for a code posted on soberride.com at 3 p.m. Friday, and enter it into the app for a $15 ride credit. If the ride is cheaper than that, it’s free; if it’s more, the passenger pays the difference. A limited number of credits are available, so keep an eye on the website and grab the code ASAP.
The Dubliner
No D.C. pub does it bigger than the Dubliner, where the drinks began flowing and the bands began playing at 9 a.m. Friday. Expect bands to rotate throughout the day, plus party music from DJ Harry Hotter. There’s a $10 cover. (4 F St. NW.)
Across the Pond
Across the Pond got started bright and early Friday with Kegs & Eggs at 7 a.m. Expect pipers and Irish dancers throughout the day, and a live broadcast with DC101 from 7 p.m. to midnight. (1732 Connecticut Ave. NW.)
Mattie and Eddie’s
Mattie and Eddie’s threw open the doors at 9 a.m. on Pentagon Row, and the music starts at noon Friday. Dancers from the Boyle and McGrath schools perform throughout the afternoon. (1301 S. Joyce St., Arlington.)
Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub
Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub in Alexandria has a full day of entertainment planned: Live music, which started at 10 a.m. Friday, brings Pat Carroll, Pat Garvey, Brandon Kennedy and Colby Sard to the stage. (713 King St., Alexandria.)
The Irish Inn at Glen Echo
The Irish Inn at Glen Echo is known for live music, and the Galway Ramblers take the stage soon after doors open at 11 a.m. Friday. They’re followed by the Bog Band, which plays from 3 to 7 p.m., and the Irish Inn Mates, who perform from 7 until close. The Culkin School of Traditional Irish Dance will make an appearance, too. There’s a $5 cover. (6119 Tulane Ave., Glen Echo.)
Ireland at the Wharf
Those who don’t overindulge on Friday night can head to the Wharf on Saturday for even more celebrations. The District Pier turns into a pop-up beer garden with pours of whiskey and Guinness, hosted by the nearby Kirwan’s Irish Pub. Entertainment inspired by the Emerald Isle includes Irish dancers and bagpipers; live music from the 19th Street Band, Poehemia and Ben David Band; and a craft corner for kids, along with lawn games such as oversized Jenga. Rugby fans will want to stake out a space in front of the big screen at Kirwan’s to watch the Ireland vs. England matchup in the Six Nations tournament. (Noon to 6 p.m. Free.)