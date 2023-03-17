6 places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the D.C. area

Those who don’t overindulge on Friday night can head to the Wharf on Saturday for even more celebrations. The District Pier turns into a pop-up beer garden with pours of whiskey and Guinness, hosted by the nearby Kirwan’s Irish Pub. Entertainment inspired by the Emerald Isle includes Irish dancers and bagpipers; live music from the 19th Street Band, Poehemia and Ben David Band; and a craft corner for kids, along with lawn games such as oversized Jenga. Rugby fans will want to stake out a space in front of the big screen at Kirwan’s to watch the Ireland vs. England matchup in the Six Nations tournament. (Noon to 6 p.m. Free.)