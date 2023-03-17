Gray sky doesn’t stop spring’s advance in D.C.

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Friday seemed a day of environmental color in Washington, with many people wearing shamrock green while seeking signs of cherry blossom pink under skies that seemed decidedly gray. Perhaps an odd mélange of possibly discordant hues, Friday nevertheless seemed if not to spell spring, at least to suggest it. Even with the sun all but hidden behind a curtain of cloud, the mercury reached 59 degrees.

That was two above the average high for St. Patrick’s Day. It is also the average for March 23, two full days after astronomical spring arrives here with Monday’s vernal equinox.

It seemed moist but in a spring way. As of 5 p.m. our rainfall amounted to only 0.01 inch, the minimum measurable amount.

But almost every hour suggested the imminence of rain, soft rain of the sort that deters few outdoor excursions but seems needed for floral development.

At the Tidal Basin, the National Park Service tweeted in the morning that “a few cherry trees” were indeed showing blossoms.

However, it seemed that a silent majority remained content to wait.

GiftOutline Gift Article