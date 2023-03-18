6-year-old boy dies of injuries from Southeast D.C. apartment fire

A 6-year-old D.C. boy who was critically injured in a fire earlier this month has died of his injuries, a fire department spokesman said.

The fire broke out on March 9 on the first floor of a three-story apartment building in the 3300 block of Sixth Street SE. Two boys — the 6-year-old and a 9-year-old — were transported to the hospital. The older boy sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.