6-year-old boy dies of injuries from Southeast D.C. apartment fire

A 6-year-old D.C. boy who was critically injured in a fire earlier this month has died of his injuries, a fire department spokesman said.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but officials have ruled out anything suspicious, D.C. fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said Saturday.
When D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, they found the 9-year-old outside screaming that his brother was still inside, Maggiolo said. Firefighters rushed in and found the 6-year-old and brought him out.
The fire was contained to the first-floor unit, with heavy smoke on the floors above.