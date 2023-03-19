Three children die in Baltimore house fire, officials say

Three children died in a house fire in Baltimore early Saturday, the city’s fire department said.
In a Twitter message, the fire department said two adults were also rescued from the fire. At the time of the rescue, the adults were in critical condition, the fire department said.
Describing himself as heartbroken over the “tragic fire,” the city’s mayor, Brandon A. Scott, said in a statement that it broke out around 2 a.m. He praised the “brave firefighters and first responders who risked their lives to save others and contain the fire.”
The cause of the blaze was under investigation, the fire department said. The mayor promised a thorough investigation to find out what happened and how to prevent a recurrence.
The site is in the Rosemont neighborhood, about two miles northwest of the Inner Harbor. A photograph shows a brick-fronted house with a porch.