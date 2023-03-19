Even without a calendar, you know when spring has arrived. You can feel it in the air. And Vicki Elsbernd’s poem about something recently in the air — and in the news — tickled me enough to choose it as my favorite entry in this year’s Springtime in Washington Haiku Contest. Here’s Vicki’s haiku:
Spring floats in softly
Like a Chinese spy balloon
Under the radar
When Vicki read it to her husband, Bob, he had a similar reaction.
“If I get a laugh out of him, I know it’s a good one,” she said.
Vicki and Bob live in Reston, where they enjoy watching the seasons change outside their back window — and where Vicki enjoys composing haiku.
“I love trying to condense down a particular thought or experience into the haiku form,” she said.
Vicki loves condensing things. She’s an engineer, a profession that prizes doing as much as possible as efficiently as possible. Vicki worked at NASA for 24 years, retiring in 2014. She worked on heliophysics projects: the study of the sun.
Like the sun, do you, Vicki?
“I love the sun,” she said. “I need the sun. The sun is awesome.”
Engineering is numbers and data. Poetry is words and feelings. There’s no reason all of that can’t exist in the same person.
Said Vicki: “The most effective communicators I’ve seen in my career are the ones who can step back a little bit and take scientific facts and present them in different ways — in a poetic way, if you want to call it that.”
Even so, the engineer in Vicki hesitated before submitting another haiku that I liked:
Springtime’s a prism
changing sunlight to flowers
in rainbow colors
Scientifically speaking, that’s not how prisms work.
“It’s a little bit of poetic license there,” Vicki said.
That’s the best kind of license, one that needs no test, no waiting period, no age limit.
Thanks to everyone who entered this year’s haiku contest. Here are more of my favorites:
Bluebird on a wire
Looks down as if to chide me
For noticing him
— Rick Kenney, Reston
Daffodil bounty
Each like a miniature sun
Each like a warm smile
— Elaina Palincsar, Alexandria
In Lafayette Park
Tourists think the magnolias
Are cherry blossoms
— Michael Sproull, Reston
Cherry tree blossoms
Falling on new spring green grass
Nature’s confetti
— Joanne Dyhrkopp Schar, Spencer, Iowa
Infant blade of grass
Tenderly tickles the toes,
Yet it heaved the earth.
— Susan Dean Dee, St. Louis
as tourists return
vital locals sniff the air
and chirp, “On your left!”
— Martin Lawson, Fort Valley, Va.
Donning his Ray-Bans
He appoints a committee
To search for winter
— Madelyn Rosenberg, Arlington
Strong spring winds blow East
Best time for nuclear war
Maximum fallout
— Timothy Truett, Bethesda
Blooming cherry trees,
Blooming idiot Congress,
I prefer the trees.
— Emily Correll, Rockville
Yellow hakone
Rustling in the Winter wind.
Soon you will be green.
— Jim Mills, Rockville
Eager to cast off
The mask of winter’s malaise
D.C. catches Spring
— Betsy Tebow, Silver Spring
Shoulders bared, knees too,
Toes peek from last year’s sandals …
Parkas stay on call.
— Catherine Howell, Arlington
Maple copters come
Bombing yards with future trees
Scattered hopes now weeds
— Susan Williams, Vienna
Winter air still nips,
creek surging over boulders
sings “Go on, Go on.”
— Naomi Thiers, Arlington
Layers of white lace
Show through woods half-dressed in green
Dogwood bridal veils.
— Diana Read, Ashburn
Trees in pink blossom
The blue bedroom of the sky
Throw off the covers
— Alex de Verteuil, Trinidad and Tobago, West Indies
The days are longer
Sunlight bends in a new way
I exhale slowly
— Grace H. Choi, Frankfurt, Germany
Cherry blossom dance
A ring around the Basin
Then we all fall down
— Christine Riccardi Coker, Alexandria
On the Potomac,
under an overweight moon,
March winds conspire
— Kazimieras Campe, Edgewater, Md.
Moon in the plum tree
Illuminates each blossom,
blessing the dark night.
— Ann Zuniga, Arlington
Why limit yourself
To seventeen syllables
Makes no sense to me
— Thomas Murphy, Fairfax
An epic battle
for haiku supremacy —
dog eat dog(gerel)
— Daniel Horner, Washington
Squirrel photos, please
Are you more visual than poetical? Then you’ll want to enter my Squirrel Week Squirrel Photography Contest. You can find the complete rules at wapo.st/squirrelphotorules. Basically, I want you to email your jolly, squirrelly JPEGs to squirrelphotos@washpost.com, with “Squirrel Photo” in the subject line. The deadline is April 3.