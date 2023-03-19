Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Even without a calendar, you know when spring has arrived. You can feel it in the air. And Vicki Elsbernd’s poem about something recently in the air — and in the news — tickled me enough to choose it as my favorite entry in this year’s Springtime in Washington Haiku Contest. Here’s Vicki’s haiku:

Spring floats in softly

Like a Chinese spy balloon

Under the radar

When Vicki read it to her husband, Bob, he had a similar reaction.

“If I get a laugh out of him, I know it’s a good one,” she said.

Vicki and Bob live in Reston, where they enjoy watching the seasons change outside their back window — and where Vicki enjoys composing haiku.

“I love trying to condense down a particular thought or experience into the haiku form,” she said.

Vicki loves condensing things. She’s an engineer, a profession that prizes doing as much as possible as efficiently as possible. Vicki worked at NASA for 24 years, retiring in 2014. She worked on heliophysics projects: the study of the sun.

Like the sun, do you, Vicki?

“I love the sun,” she said. “I need the sun. The sun is awesome.”

Engineering is numbers and data. Poetry is words and feelings. There’s no reason all of that can’t exist in the same person.

Said Vicki: “The most effective communicators I’ve seen in my career are the ones who can step back a little bit and take scientific facts and present them in different ways — in a poetic way, if you want to call it that.”

Even so, the engineer in Vicki hesitated before submitting another haiku that I liked:

Springtime’s a prism

changing sunlight to flowers

in rainbow colors

Scientifically speaking, that’s not how prisms work.

“It’s a little bit of poetic license there,” Vicki said.

That’s the best kind of license, one that needs no test, no waiting period, no age limit.

Thanks to everyone who entered this year’s haiku contest. Here are more of my favorites:

Bluebird on a wire

Looks down as if to chide me

For noticing him

— Rick Kenney, Reston

Daffodil bounty

Each like a miniature sun

Each like a warm smile

— Elaina Palincsar, Alexandria

In Lafayette Park

Tourists think the magnolias

Are cherry blossoms

— Michael Sproull, Reston

Cherry tree blossoms

Falling on new spring green grass

Nature’s confetti

— Joanne Dyhrkopp Schar, Spencer, Iowa

Infant blade of grass

Tenderly tickles the toes,

Yet it heaved the earth.

— Susan Dean Dee, St. Louis

as tourists return

vital locals sniff the air

and chirp, “On your left!”

— Martin Lawson, Fort Valley, Va.

Donning his Ray-Bans

He appoints a committee

To search for winter

— Madelyn Rosenberg, Arlington

Strong spring winds blow East

Best time for nuclear war

Maximum fallout

— Timothy Truett, Bethesda

Blooming cherry trees,

Blooming idiot Congress,

I prefer the trees.

— Emily Correll, Rockville

Yellow hakone

Rustling in the Winter wind.

Soon you will be green.

— Jim Mills, Rockville

Eager to cast off

The mask of winter’s malaise

D.C. catches Spring

— Betsy Tebow, Silver Spring

Shoulders bared, knees too,

Toes peek from last year’s sandals …

Parkas stay on call.

— Catherine Howell, Arlington

Maple copters come

Bombing yards with future trees

Scattered hopes now weeds

— Susan Williams, Vienna

Winter air still nips,

creek surging over boulders

sings “Go on, Go on.”

— Naomi Thiers, Arlington

Layers of white lace

Show through woods half-dressed in green

Dogwood bridal veils.

— Diana Read, Ashburn

Trees in pink blossom

The blue bedroom of the sky

Throw off the covers

— Alex de Verteuil, Trinidad and Tobago, West Indies

The days are longer

Sunlight bends in a new way

I exhale slowly

— Grace H. Choi, Frankfurt, Germany

Cherry blossom dance

A ring around the Basin

Then we all fall down

— Christine Riccardi Coker, Alexandria

On the Potomac,

under an overweight moon,

March winds conspire

— Kazimieras Campe, Edgewater, Md.

Moon in the plum tree

Illuminates each blossom,

blessing the dark night.

— Ann Zuniga, Arlington

Why limit yourself

To seventeen syllables

Makes no sense to me

— Thomas Murphy, Fairfax

An epic battle

for haiku supremacy —

dog eat dog(gerel)

— Daniel Horner, Washington

Squirrel photos, please

Are you more visual than poetical? Then you’ll want to enter my Squirrel Week Squirrel Photography Contest. You can find the complete rules at wapo.st/squirrelphotorules. Basically, I want you to email your jolly, squirrelly JPEGs to squirrelphotos@washpost.com, with “Squirrel Photo” in the subject line. The deadline is April 3.

