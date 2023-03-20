Bread for the City shuts food pantries for a month, citing burnout

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was not an easy decision but everyone agreed it was the right one. Last week, Bread for the City, the longtime D.C. nonprofit that offers everything from clothing to health care to legal services for struggling individuals and families, announced a time out. Between March 20 and April 18, the organization will temporarily close down its two free food pantries. The announcement released by the nonprofit noted the weeks away will give staff time for "rest, mourning, reflection, and planning."

“This was a good time for a pause because we just had three prominent members of our staff pass away in a six month period,” Ashley Domm, the organization’s chief development officer, told The Washington Post. “These were people on the front end of our work, and our people are grieving. It’s hard to do this work in the middle of grief.”

That grief added to the hidden toll on front-line workers at Bread for the City, the latest example of burnout at human service nonprofits across the country. The last three years — bookended by a global pandemic and record inflation — have increased the demands on food pantries, free clinics, shelters and other providers, leaving staff with little or no rest.

“At the start of the pandemic, when everyone was talking about the TV shows they were bingeing and making sourdough, we were working 80 hours,” Domm said. That workload has not eased. According to Domm, before the pandemic began, Bread for the City’s food pantries were serving 250 families a day. Starting in April 2020, that number rose to 1,600 families a day. “We are still at 1,600 a day.”

The organization’s website is offering clients guidance on where to locate food in the meantime such as Martha’s Table and mutual aid groups across the city.

Burnout is nothing new at social service nonprofits. But Tim Delaney, the president and chief executive of the National Council of Nonprofits, said the country’s safety net is facing a “national crisis.”

Human service nonprofits nationwide are trying to help more people with less available funding, he said. But inflation means that operating dollars don’t cover the costs they once did.

To deal with that new normal of increased demand, local nonprofit leadership and industry experts agree that helping staff recover from the last few grueling years is essential, whether than means trauma-informed management or pauses like Bread for the City’s.

“Because of their passion, nonprofit leaders and team members are more likey to push through with their work,” said Glen O’Gilvie, the chief executive of the Center for Nonprofit Advancement, a D.C.-based industry group for nonprofits. “But as my grandmother always says: ‘You can’t pour from an empty cup.’ I hope what Bread for the City is doing sets a new precedent.”

The District’s other human service nonprofits, while not forced to suspend services due to recent staff wear and tear, say they also are working to create internal cultures within their organizations that put mental heath and rest first.

“The work we do is really people-to-people,” said Scott Schenkelberg, the chief executive of Miriam’s Kitchen, a nonprofit focusing on homelessness outreach. “Our goal is getting people housed and we don’t have a machine that signs people up for that. But the people we’re working with are usually in crisis and that means our staff has to absorb a lot of vicarious trauma.”

Miriam’s Kitchen has recently expanded its bereavement time off from three days to 10, became more flexible about remote work when possible, and incorporated training into its management structure for dealing with employee stress.

“Any time you are delivering services to the needs of the community you are putting yourself in a position of being overwhelmed,” Schenkelberg added. The reality, however, is that organizations like Miriam’s Kitchen need to keep staff to maintain stability for the people they serve. “We have a very thin cushion in our staffing,” he said. “And I hear that across the sector. There is just not that much more to give.”

Christy Respress, chief executive and president of Pathways to Housing DC, said that her staff survived the early pandemic by simply switching into “denial mode.”

“We had to suppress our trauma and just keep showing up and showing up.”

The nonprofit’s staff is just beginning to unpack the emotional aftershocks of that time. Pathways has hired an outside therapist to be available for staff, and management has also encouraged staff to use sick days for mental health breaks, said Ceymone Dyce, the nonprofit’s vice president of homeless operations.

“We have kept our services and doors open and we have never stopped,” she said. “Now we are doubling down on self-care and asking whether our practices are enough for staff.”

According to Respress and Dyce, younger employees from Gen Z have led the push for more attention to how the impact of the work affects staff. One of the organization’s guiding principals has been doing what is necessary to keep staff around, particularly because staffing changes aren’t simply a matter of needing to hire a new employee, but disrupt a client’s care.

“Our clients are so used to change and uncertainty, we owe it to them to have a staff that stays around for longer than 18 months or two years,” Respress said.

