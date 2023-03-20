Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every historian — and every lover of history — dreams of finding the proverbial box in the attic. That’s the forgotten stash of material that illuminates a person or an event. Boxes in the attic — both real and metaphorical — will be among the attractions at the 49th annual DC History Conference, kicking off Thursday evening and running Friday and Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Two-dozen sessions will touch on various aspects of the District’s past.

Edwin B. Henderson II found a literal box in the attic of his family’s home in Falls Church, Va. It contained ephemera from the life of his late grandfather and namesake, Edwin Bancroft Henderson.

“I guarantee you that what I have from that box is stuff that no one else has seen,” he said. It includes letters and newspaper clippings.

The elder Henderson was born in Southwest Washington in 1883. While at the Harvard School of Physical Training, he was introduced to a game that had been invented about 15 years earlier in western Massachusetts: basketball.

Henderson immediately saw the opportunities the sport could offer to African Americans, both because of its health benefits and the way it could showcase Black athletic skills.

“It was a multifaceted goal that he had in mind,” Henderson said.

When he returned to Washington and a career in the District’s schools, Henderson increased time devoted to physical education. He created leagues for players, founded organizations to train officials and advocated for the construction of gymnasiums for Black students.

“E.B. Henderson nurtured the sport of basketball when the sport was in its infancy,” said his grandson.

And he nurtured a love of the game in his family. When Henderson II was growing up in Tuskegee, Ala., his grandfather lived with them.

“What I remember is staying up with my grandfather when I should have been in bed to watch the matchup in 1969 between the L.A. Lakers and the Boston Celtics, with Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain,” he said.

Also on the panel will be Keith Irby, archivist with the Henderson-founded Eastern Board of Officials (the oldest predominantly African American sports officiating organization in the United States) and Barrington Scott, trustee at the University of the District of Columbia, which renamed its athletic complex in Henderson’s honor.

Elliot Ryan was a District entrepreneur with a fondness for a mythical beast and musical beats. Ryan named his coffeehouse at 17th and R street NW the Unicorn, had a recording label called Unicorn Records and in 1973 launched a monthly publication called the Unicorn Times.

“It was really the barometer for everything going on in the region culturally,” said Jeff Krulik, who is moderating a panel on the tabloid. “But it really had a dominant presence musically. For a long stretch of years that was what you picked up every month. It was kind of your guidepost for what was happening in the clubs.”

The Unicorn Times covered big acts that came through town but it was best at covering the local scene, reviewing records, reviewing shows and profiling bands.

Said Krulik: “It carried this stuff that I don’t think was really being covered with any depth in the mainstream papers. It seemed friendly and casual and just kind of in touch with the zeitgeist of the time.”

The paper folded in 1985 and Ryan died in 2021. The panel will include former Unicorn Times staffers Mark Jenkins, Dave Nuttycombe, Judy Willard and Richard Harrington, who went on to become The Washington Post’s pop music critic.

On Jan. 1, 1896, William Dorsey Swann was charged with keeping a disorderly house at 1504 L St. NW. That’s a euphemism for a brothel, which it probably wasn’t. What really seems to have annoyed District officials was what it was: a setting for drag balls that drew both Blacks and Whites.

Swann — born into slavery in Maryland in 1858 — is the subject of a session by L Cedeño Miller, Lee Levingston Perine and drag artist Pussy Noir.

“As Swann has become more and more known in the Black queer community in the United States, it’s all the more reason for us in D.C. to uphold this local legacy,” said Miller, an MFA student at American University and writer-director of an upcoming short film about Swann.

Among other achievements, Miller said, Swann was the first queer person to ask for a presidential pardon. After his arrest, he wrote Grover Cleveland — as did numerous supporters of Swann — hoping to have the conviction pardoned. Cleveland declined.

Swann is an early example, Pussy Noir said, of “people who are on the periphery coming back and saying this is our world as well.”

Added Noir: “The best part about history is there’s never a dull moment. We’re always discovering new people.”

The DC History conference begins with a lecture by Cornell University’s Tamika Nunley titled “Black Women’s History as American History and the Everyday Struggles of Liberty and Justice.” The conference is free but registration is encouraged. For more information, visit dchistory.org.

