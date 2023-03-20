Three eaglets hatch in nest along Dulles Greenway in Leesburg

Three eaglets have hatched along Dulles Greenway in Leesburg, Va. The baby eagles were born March 14, 17 and 19. (Video: Dulles Greenway)

Three eaglets have hatched in a nest along the Dulles Greenway in Leesburg, and wildlife experts said it’s a sign that the species population remains healthy in the D.C. region. The third eaglet hatched Sunday at the Dulles nest, emerging from its shell just before 7:45 a.m. And, like any celebrity, it was caught on a live stream and posted on social media. The eaglet was temporarily nicknamed DG5 after it’s siblings DG3 and DG4, which hatched March 14 and March 17, respectively.

We have a hatch! DG5 has arrived! pic.twitter.com/4eH9XumnDg — Dulles Greenway Eagle Cam (@EaglesGreenway) March 19, 2023

On Monday, Terry Hoffman — a spokesperson for the Dulles Greenway — said in an email that staff were “over the moon happy” with the third eaglet’s hatching.

The eaglets’ parents — Rosa and Martin — have been “excellent parents,” he said, as they are feeding the little ones. There will be a naming contest in April for the three eaglets, according to Dulles Greenway officials.

Rosa and Martin, who were named by schoolchildren in Loudoun County in honor of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., have had a nest at the 149-acre property in an area of wetlands for 15 years. Last year, they hatched an eaglet that was later named Orion.

Experts said bald eagles typically lay one to three eggs a year, and they hatch after roughly 35 days of being incubated. After hatching, baby eaglets usually fledge, or fly away from the nest, in about 10 to 12 weeks.

Bald eagles have made a comeback. Forty years ago, they were once in danger of extinction because of a loss of habitat and the insecticide, called DDT. But bans on the harmful toxin along with a push to help save them and federal laws and regulations meant to protect them led to bald eagles being removed from the endangered species list in 2007. Expert said their populations around the country and in the D.C. region have continued to increase over the years.

Dan Rauch, D.C.'s wildlife biologist, said bald eagles also do well in part because they’ve learned to adapt to urban and suburban areas. Plus, live-streaming video cameras on bald eagle nests nationwide and in the D.C. region have become a popular trend, and people have become more aware of the birds.

With web cameras, Rauch said, “we’re seeing into their lives more.”

“Anytime you want to look into a bald eagle nest now you can,” he said, “so we’re having more access to their nesting and chick-rearing.”

There have been about 20 bald eagle nests in the D.C. region, ranging from Mount Vernon to Great Falls for the last few years so the population of the species has been steady, according to experts.

The other pair of well-known bald eagles in Washington — dubbed Mr. President and Lotus, short for Lady of the United States — have also likely welcomed at least one eaglet so far in February or March, experts said. The pair set up a new nest last month on the grounds of the U.S. National Arboretum in Northeast Washington. Their new nest is closer to Langston Golf Course along the Anacostia River and about a mile from their old spot.

It’s a big change for Mr. President and Lotus, but experts said it’s not uncommon for eagles to build a new nest.

Rauch said he’s seen behavior at the arboretum nest that suggests there’s at least one — and maybe another — eaglet that has recently hatched. Officials decided not to put up a video camera at the new nest so they can’t see exactly how many eaglets are in the nest, which is high up in a tree.

Last year, Mr. President and Lotus hatched two eggs, though one of the eaglets died.

Rauch said that with a telescope he’s been able to see some “feeding-like behavior” of Lotus and Mr. President at the nest.

“It seems like whatever is in there, they’re doing feedings for it,” Rauch said. He said he hopes experts will be able to see “a head or two” pop up over the edge of the nest.

