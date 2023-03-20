Republican Jeanine Lawson announces bid for Prince William board chair

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince William Board of County Supervisors member Jeanine Lawson on Monday announced her candidacy for chair in November, setting up a potentially heated election contest with current chair Ann B. Wheeler in a changing county where development in rural areas has triggered a backlash against the Democratic-controlled board. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lawson (R-Brentsville) has been a vocal critic of Wheeler (D-At Large) during their 26 months together on the county board, challenging her during often-contentious meetings over plans for data center development, equity initiatives and other issues in the steadily growing county.

“Under the failed leadership of our current chair, Prince William County has been quickly moving in the wrong direction,” Lawson, who was elected to her seat in 2014, said in her announcement. After Wheeler was elected in 2019 as chair of the board where Democrats hold a 5-3 majority, “we’ve watched her lead with extreme and reckless policies, while putting her political agenda first and Prince William families last,” she said.

Wheeler, who is facing a challenger in the June primary, released her own statement shortly after Lawson’s announcement, calling her “an extreme MAGA Republican who is dangerous for our county.”

“We do not need a Trump-style celebrity politician who likes appearing on right-wing radio shows and aspires to higher office,” Wheeler’s statement said, referring to Lawson’s unsuccessful bid for Congress last year.

Prince William County is no stranger to confrontational politics, dating back at least to the early 2000s, when former board chair Corey A. Stewart (R) tapped into local resentment over immigration in the region to launch a rise to statewide prominence where he later championed President Donald Trump.

The friction between Lawson and Wheeler has coincided with tensions over how Prince William responded to the coronavirus pandemic, the racial justice reckoning that occurred over George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020 and a backlash in the western part of the county against data center development.

Lawson and fellow Republican Yesli Vega (R-Coles) have cast themselves as champions of the county’s rural communities, which, until recently, have been restricted to agricultural development with one home allowed per every 10 acres.

In her announcement, Lawson accused Wheeler of shepherding in a period of “unchecked development” in that portion of the county, arguing that valuable open space has been wiped away, allowing urban runoff to flow into surrounding streams.

Lawson also blamed Wheeler for an increase in annual property tax bills in recent years — though that has been due to rising property values in the region, which the board has tried to offset by reducing the property tax rate for homeowners.

Wheeler has championed development in some portions of Prince William as a way to create more affordable housing and to attract businesses to a county that has been largely dependent on tax revenue from homeowners.

Her support for data center development has fostered opposition from within her own party. Democrat Deshundra Jefferson, Wheeler’s primary election challenger, has based her campaign on a call to curb data center development.

