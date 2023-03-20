Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With three words on Monday, Tony Lewis Jr. announced to his Instagram followers how his decades-long fight to free his father, Tony Lewis Sr., from prison had ended. "Tony Lewis Free," he wrote.

Those words were a twist on ones that Lewis Jr. had uttered repeatedly over the years and had become part of D.C.'s landscape, literally, through stickers that clung to sidewalks and light poles. "Free Tony Lewis," those read.

If you have visited the nation’s capital or moved here in recent years, then you have probably walked past those words and not given them much thought. But if you have lived in the region for a while, then you know the history behind them. You know that they tell a story about D.C.’s past, the country’s war on drugs and a son’s fight for his father’s freedom.

Drug kingpin is the title most people associate with the elder Lewis. He was 26 when he was arrested and charged with running a massive crack cocaine operation in the city. At the time, the son who shared his name and his likeness was 9 years old.

That son is now an adult, and he has formed a reputation in the District for forging a different path than his father. His father became a federal inmate; he became a federal employee. Over the years, the younger Lewis has worked to establish stability for former prisoners who have returned to the District, and now, he gets to do that for his father.

On Monday, Lewis Jr. and his family went to a federal correctional institution in Maryland to pick up Lewis Sr. and drive him to their D.C. home. As relatives hugged and took photos outside the prison, one of Lewis Jr.’s young daughters held a sign that read, “Welcome Home Tony Sr. Brother, Father, Uncle and Poppop!”

It was a day the family had long hoped for but wasn’t sure they would ever see.

Lewis Sr. had originally been sentenced to serve life in prison. He was released — he is 60 now — after serving 34 years, as a result of President Donald Trump’s First Step Act, which lessens disparities in punishment for drug offenses.

“I can breathe now,” Tony Lewis Jr. said as the family drove home. “I’m so elated. I’m so happy for him. I’m so happy for my children who get to be in freedom with him. Their whole existence, he’s been incarcerated.”

Lewis Jr. said his father deserved to do time but he paid his debt by spending more years behind bars than someone would if they were arrested for the same crime today.

He said he hoped that other people who have relatives serving “draconian” sentences that were set during the country’s war on drugs would see in his father’s case a reason to keep advocating for their own loved ones.

“Don’t give up on your people. Keep fighting,” he said. “I want people to look at me, I want people to look at our family, and say, ‘They kept fighting.’”

Lewis Jr. and his family weren’t the only ones calling for Lewis Sr.’s release. In April 2021, hundreds of people attended a “Free Tony Lewis Sr.” rally at Black Lives Matter Plaza. The event was a high-visibility, in-person display of support for Lewis Sr. and followed the creation of an online petition that collected more than 20,000 signatures.

“A lot of people have been waiting on this day,” Lewis Jr. said Monday. “It’s a beautiful thing for us and for a whole lot of other people in the city.”

A post he wrote on Twitter about his father’s release drew hundreds of retweets and dozens of congratulatory messages. Some of those came from people who had long watched him advocate for D.C. residents and his father.

Linda Harllee Harper, who heads the city’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention and the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, wrote, “Wow Tony! This is amazing! I am so happy for you, your dad, your family and most importantly your sweet daughters. Love is a verb. It’s an action word. You did that!”

I first told you about Lewis Jr. in 2010 in an article about how he was changing what the name “Tony Lewis” meant on D.C.’s streets. In the years that followed, he coined the term #DCorNothing, helped create a day to honor D.C. natives and published a memoir titled “Slugg” about his father and what happened after he went to prison.

In April 2021, I wrote about his fight for his father. At the time, Lewis Jr. described his father as having a stellar record while in prison and noted how others who were arrested as part of that operation were no longer doing time for it. Months earlier, a federal judge had reduced the sentence of Rayful Edmond III, whom authorities at one time described as the city’s biggest cocaine importer. Edmond was characterized as partnering with Lewis. The judge reduced his sentence of life without parole to 20 years, citing Edmond’s cooperation as an informant for the government.

In that column, I shared with you a phone conversation Lewis Jr. had recorded at my request with his dad. In it, Lewis Sr. expressed fear that he would die in prison.

“This life without parole sentence I have, it’s really a slow death sentence,” he said at that time. “That’s a reality that I know. And every time I think about it, it’s scary.”

On Monday, after Lewis Sr. was released, he spoke of gratitude and remorse.

“I’m not that man from when I was 26 years old. I have changed,” he said. “I’m very sorry for the damage that I caused to my city and to my community by selling drugs. I know now, in my later age, that was serious, but back then I didn’t realize it. I came up in that culture and that environment, and breaking the law was just a normal thing.”

He served as a mentor for others in prison and said he hopes to help young people in the city now that he’s free.

“From this day forward, all I will ever do is give back to my city in a positive way, give back to my community, give back to the youth,” he said. He expressed concern about how young people have been committing gun violence, carjackings and robberies that have left people feeling unsafe in the District. “I just want them to know that same cell they just let me out of after 34 years, that’s the cell they will be put in.”

Lewis Sr. said his son promised that he would find a way to get him released, and that hope helped him get through the years.

“I’m so proud of him,” Lewis Sr. said. He said once he gets settled he plans to find a job and spend more time with his granddaughters, 9-year-old Isabella and 6-year-old Sophia. “I just want to experience waking up and eating breakfast with them and taking them to school.”

He doesn’t want to miss those everyday childhood moments, he said. He already missed them with his son.

