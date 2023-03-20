Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Oh, no! Fire! Get out of the car!” I yelled to my groggy teen, who had just settled in — seat warmer on — for the long drive to school. He unbuckled his seat belt and we both bolted from the smoking, flaming Kia, looking over our shoulders, movie-star style, to see the inevitable fireball we narrowly escaped.

It was the Monday-est of Mondays.

My son offered to douse the flames flicking out from under the engine with a Diet Coke.

I tried to remember what you’re supposed to do when the engine is on fire.

Previous stupidities taught me to always travel with jumper cables and an empty gas can. But the only other things in my car were almond snacks, high-heeled shoes and a nice blazer — from the days when you’d have to look professional if called upon to attend a sudden press event — and my riot go bag.

The go bag went in over the weekend because I was preparing for what may be a chaotic week. It’s the same bag I used on Jan. 6, 2021, and during the Black Lives Matter protests: walking boots, notebooks and pens, water, protein bars, goggles, KN95 masks, two portable phone chargers, and a scarf.

Amid the buzz of Donald Trump’s possible arrest this week, the former president called on his supporters on his social media platform to “PROTEST” and “TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” The New York City Police Department began setting up barricades in case that city is visited by the Carhartt crowd that descended upon the U.S. Capitol the last time Trump called for them to show up.

Our nation’s divisions weighed heavily on my mind as Trump supporters on his social media platform warned one another against violence. On the former president’s Truth Social platform, some believed the call to protest was a trap or a false flag to entice antifa protesters. Others urged a stay-home protest, with work stoppages and bank withdrawals. D.C. police said they are monitoring events and encouraging the public to “remain vigilant.”

But none of my protest gear would help me out of my predicament Monday morning, except maybe the goggles, which were intended for tear gas but could stop the engine smoke from stinging my eyes.

As we stood on the side of the two-lane road, our return to D.C. after a weekend in Maryland thwarted, a couple of guys in Carhartt gear did show up. A guy in a truck pulled over, then a guy in a work van.

“You okay, ma’am?” one asked. “Have you called 911 yet?”

To be honest, I dialed 611 — the number to get to Verizon customer support. I haven’t been with Verizon for a decade. I was nervous.

Kyle and Butch told us to back away from the car, and they returned with a fire extinguisher. WHOOOOOOOSH. And the fire was out.

I asked for their names and numbers, so I could get them a new fire extinguisher and a thank-you gift.

I hate asking for help. And it’s always easier to go to our own people than rely on strangers.

I tried calling my husband. Once, twice, three times. He wasn’t picking up.

So I tried to communicate in code.

I went to the music app on my phone and played “Help” on every Alexa device in the house, hoping he’d hear me speaking through the Beatles. No response. I asked Carly Rae Jepsen to ask him to “Call Me Maybe.” Nothing.

“I’m on Fire”? But the Boss didn’t help.

Metallica! He’ll get that! But “Blackened” didn’t work.

By the time he finally called (“My phone was in my pants upstairs. I just thought you were messing with me,” he explained), I had been helped by eight strangers, including the woman who offered to drive us home.

This ordeal began over the weekend, when I heard a little rattle in my engine. I had just made a 71,250-mile service interval appointment at the dealership and rehearsed the noise — “taka-taka-taka-taka” — so I could tell them about it.

Less than a mile into our drive, it changed to “TAKA!-TAKA!-TAKA!” Then the smoke, then the flames.

A fire engine arrived, and the firefighter crawled under the engine to give it a quick blast, ensuring the fire was out. An Anne Arundel County police officer stopped to check on things.

“Just so you know, ma’am, I do have my body cam on,” he said, as he asked about our plans to get home and get the car towed.

I began the morning with protests on my mind, so the officer’s body-camera announcement — all Anne Arundel County police officers have been issued the cameras and trained in their use as of September 2021 — was notable. Born of lives lost, protests, court cases, convictions and policy changes, the policing measure is now common practice, a sign that transparency and accountability are becoming more ingrained in police culture.

What the camera captured today reflected the mundane majority of police interactions — an officer doing his job, helping the public.

By then, an AAA rescue truck was on the way.

“Are you okay and safe, ma’am?” asked the driver, who wore a purple turban and had a khanda, a Sikh symbol, hanging from his review mirror.

He worked the tow truck controls like Paganini, easing the sad Kia up onto his flatbed in deft, fluid movements. We had a nice chat about the cold weather and the “TAKA-TAKA” sound on the way to the local repair shop.

None of the politics that clouded my mind on the way to work mattered.

There was a fire, and it took a lot of different Americans to put it out and begin repairs.

And that was a good thought — a much better thought — for the beginning of the week.

