Alexandria parents indicted in fentanyl death of baby, authorities say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

An Alexandria-area mother and father have been indicted on felony charges in the death of their 11-month-old child, who died of a fentanyl overdose in June, the Fairfax County commonwealth’s attorney’s office announced Monday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A grand jury indicted Juan Oliva-Ruiz, 19, and Shantica Tillery, 23, on charges of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and neglect, and child cruelty resulting in serious injury, officials said in a statement.

Investigators did not release the name of the child. The charge of child abuse and neglect referred to treatment of the couple’s other child, who authorities was removed from the home after the 11-month-old’s death, the statement said.

Immediate efforts to contact defense attorneys for Tillery and Olivia-Ruiz were unsuccessful.

Authorities said that police went to the couple’s home on June 21 after Tillery noticed that her baby was not breathing. The baby was later pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.

Advertisement

Prosecutors allege the child found a fentanyl pill on the floor.

If convicted, Tillery and Olivia-Ruiz each faces up to 25 years in prison, officials said. The couple are expected to appear in court this week.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano described the death as “unspeakably tragic.”

“We know that fentanyl overdoses are on the minds of our community members,” Descano said, “and our office is working closely with law enforcement to prevent future tragedies like this one.”

GiftOutline Gift Article