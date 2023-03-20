One of Wes Moore’s biggest anti-poverty ideas won’t pass this year

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A key piece of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s anti-poverty agenda is all but certain to fail in the legislature this year, but the new Democratic governor is still claiming a win. While the General Assembly is advancing Moore’s bill to accelerate a planned increase in the minimum wage so that it hits $15 per hour later this year, about two years earlier than planned, they roundly rejected his idea to tie future increases to inflation — and give up their power to set the minimum wage.

The governor described his first legislative loss with a wide smile and optimism about the rest of his proposals.

“I personally still support indexing,” he told reporters in Annapolis on Monday. “But I’m also not losing sight about what we’re about to accomplish.”

Moore, a rising star in the Democratic Party who took office in January, noted an accelerated hike to $15 an hour represents delivering on a campaign promise. The governor has made “ending child poverty” a top priority.

Advertisement

As his indexing proposal started to hit public friction in February, Moore said: “There is no issue that’s going to be more important,” later adding, “We know this is going to be a fight.”

Moore declined at the time to say whether he would sign the bill if the indexing piece was not included.

On Monday, a key procedural deadline for the General Assembly, Moore made a point of saying he can’t declare victory until he signs a bill. But he said that in his first three months he helped pass legislation that would raise wages that support 150,000 people.

The Maryland Senate already passed the minimum wage bill with the indexing piece stripped out. House leaders expect it to pass in that form in their chamber, too, House Economic Matters Chairman C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) said last week. House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) issued a statement late Monday that neither endorsed nor rejected indexing.

Advertisement

As Moore talked to reporters Monday, he noted the higher minimum wage is headed toward passage alongside some of his other anti-poverty bills, including an extended, expanded benefit for the earned income tax credit, which gives cash payments to the working poor. That EITC bill includes another provision that creates a more generous child tax credit for many tax payers.

Moore ran on a “Leave No One Behind” platform that included closing the racial wealth gap and reducing child poverty. He argued that even in it’s scaled back form, the bills that are advancing through the legislature represent “the most full assault on child poverty in this state’s history.”

He devoted a chunk of Monday to meet with legislators about his agenda, his spokesman Carter Elliott said.

The state is among 30 others with a minimum wage higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, and increases are approved by state lawmakers, who frequently pass several future increases at one time.

Advertisement

Moore argued that automatic increases — tied to the consumer price index but capped at 5 percent per year — made it easier for business owners to plan and ensured that workers would not see their purchasing power erode.

But key Democrats, who hold a supermajority in the legislature, were not persuaded to give up the power to set the minimum wage.

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said he believes that it should be in the legislature’s purview to set the state’s minimum wage.

“I just think we don’t need indexing because we’re here every year,” he said. “If this is an issue that comes up and we continue to see inflation not get tempered by the federal government or by the Federal Reserve … we may have to come back and do it again, but that’s our job.”

Ferguson said the legislature has raised the minimum wage at least three of the last 12 years he’s served in the General Assembly. It has done so by weighing the “real impacts for local governments, for our Medicaid providers,” he said.

“To have an automatic process that doesn’t take into account all of the other factors, I think, was where the legislature decided,” he said. “We are back every nine months.”

Ovetta Wiggins contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article