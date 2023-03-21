Strapped for more housing, Alexandria looks to rework zoning rules

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Faced with soaring housing costs and restrictive laws that leaders say were once meant to keep out people of color, Alexandria is trying to create more places for more people to live — and it’s looking to its zoning code to do it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight City leaders this week kicked off their “Zoning for Housing/Housing for All” initiative, which will study and eventually recommend changes to municipal rules that govern what can be built where in this Northern Virginia city of about 140,000.

Karl Moritz, the city’s planning director, said the initiative is meant to examine the zoning code with an eye toward three objectives: increasing overall housing production, increasing affordable housing and addressing inequities created by past zoning decisions.

While about 800 new housing units have been built annually in Alexandria, the city’s real estate stock has not kept up with demand. And just over 1 in 5 households — about 15,000 in total — spend 30 percent or more of their income on housing costs, city officials have noted, making them “cost-burdened” according to federal definitions.

Advertisement

“We’re taking on the challenge of looking at one of the big drivers of what happens in a jurisdiction, which is the zoning ordinance,” Moritz said in an interview.

Planners will begin studying zoning-related topics — sider in total — to potentially edit or rewrite, including rules on turning empty office buildings into apartments and laws that set aside certain neighborhoods for only single-family houses.

But in a city whose politics have long been organized around whether and how fast to grow, that effort may be unlikely to happen without a fight.

Alexandria includes high-rise apartment buildings in some areas, and centuries-old rowhouses and quiet, leafy streets filled with single-family detached houses in others — and some residents may not be keen on policies that add too much density, too quickly.

Advertisement

“Ultimately, you’re changing the entire fabric of the city from what we have traditionally been,” said Carter Flemming, chair of the Alexandria Federation of Civic Associations, a citywide forum of neighborhood groups. “How many more people do you want to cram into these 15 square miles?”

At a multiday event planned by the city in the Carlyle neighborhood this week, panels of experts and government officials seemed to anticipate and address some of that criticism.

Housing policy consultant Leah Rothstein and her father, Richard Rothstein, who wrote “The Color of Law,” a history of how segregation was baked into government policies, delivered a keynote speech Tuesday connecting that history to potential local policy changes. (The two are about to publish a follow-up book, “Just Action,” about how communities can tackle residential segregation.)

Advertisement

In remarks at the event Tuesday, Mayor Justin M. Wilson (D) recounted how these forms of “de jure” segregation had shaped the divergent trajectories of his Black father and White mother decades ago, and recalled once being shown a racially restrictive covenant for a property in Alexandria.

Segregation was also baked into the city’s zoning laws, he said, and is still affecting its neighborhoods.

“Are all of the fruit from that poisoned tree poisonous? Perhaps not,” he told a hotel ballroom filled with city leaders, housing professionals and neighborhood advocates. “But all of them still exist today in our code, and in some cases, probably achieved the same results they were intended to achieve all those many years ago.”

After Wilson and the Alexandria City Council voted to launch the “Zoning for Housing/Housing for All” initiative last fall, planners worked to identify their list of zoning-related topics for further consideration. The topics also include rules on industrial areas, historic districts and townhouses, as well as trade-offs that would allow developers to construct taller buildings if they added more affordable housing.

Advertisement

“Some are bigger than others, some are more controversial than others, and some are more procedural and wonky,” Moritz said, “but the goal is to have them all be helpful in addressing those objectives.”

The kickoff event comes the same week as a major vote in neighboring Arlington County, where lawmakers on Wednesday will decide whether to allow “missing middle” housing — townhouses, duplexes and perhaps more — in neighborhoods set aside for only single-family houses.

That push has been met with fiery debate in Arlington, as residents have clashed over whether that plan will overwhelm their neighborhoods and add more expensive units, or provide a welcome opportunity for those who can’t afford a home there now.

Moritz said his staff was closely watching those discussions. But others noted that Alexandria’s effort may not take on the same dynamic — in part because of the breadth of its plan and in part because the city is more urbanized than its neighbor.

Advertisement

Bill Rossello, president of the Seminary Hill Association, said his neighborhood — which contains many of the city’s single-family houses — also includes a diversity of housing stock and people, just like the city overall.

“A lot of the solutions just seem like one-size-fits-all national solutions,” said Rossello, a former city council candidate. “The idea of using racism as a predicate — it just runs against our grain, because our community doesn’t have that in their fabric anymore.”

Peter Siderovski, events director for the group YIMBYs of NoVA, said he was excited that the city is examining multiple strategies — and multiple issues — at once. A renter in Old Town North who is now looking to purchase a first house with his fiancee, he said he is witnessing the city’s high housing costs firsthand.

The city’s efforts “cover different aspects of helping people to find more accessible, available and affordable homes,” said Siderovski, a 30-year-old transportation consultant. “There is no one silver bullet.”

GiftOutline Gift Article