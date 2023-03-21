Bowser’s office revises timeline on investigation into former adviser

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Tuesday revised a timeline related to the start of an investigation into the mayor’s former chief of staff, John Falcicchio, stating that Bowser learned about a complaint against him and ordered the probe about a week earlier than she had indicated at a news conference the previous day.

Bowser, who first spoke publicly about the sudden departure of Falcicchio at the Monday news conference, said at the time that her administration initiated an investigation into Falcicchio “late last week,” one day after learning about a complaint related to him. He resigned from his positions as chief of staff and deputy mayor for planning and economic development on Friday, she added.

After the news conference Monday, two attorneys — Debra Katz and Kayla Morin — said they were representing a District employee who reported “serious allegations of sexual harassment” against Falcicchio, which they said included “long-standing” behavior of “unwelcome advances and sexual contact.”

But late Tuesday afternoon, more than 24 hours after the news conference, Vanessa Natale — deputy director for Bowser’s office of legal counsel, which is leading the investigation — told The Washington Post that the mayor misspoke about the timeline and had “really meant the week before.”

Natale said Tuesday that Bowser’s legal team first received correspondence concerning Falcicchio from an outside attorney on the evening of March 8. Eugene Adams, director of the office of legal counsel, then notified the mayor and arranged a briefing related to the correspondence the following day, Natale said. At that March 9 briefing, Natale said, the mayor directed her lawyers to initiate an investigation into Falcicchio.

It was unclear whether Falcicchio continued working in what is now known to be more than a week between the beginning of the investigation and his resignation. The Bowser administration has referred questions related to Falcicchio to the office of legal counsel, which did not respond to follow-up questions, including whether he continued working after the investigation began.

