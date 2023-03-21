At Georgia lawmaker’s office, statehood advocates say ‘hands off DC’

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kelsye Adams walked through the Cannon House Office Building hallways and noticed the plaques for representatives from across the country. Texas. New Hampshire. Wisconsin. Unlike her, the D.C. resident thought, all of their constituents had a voice in Congress.

She held her phone on in her hand with a Notes app full of points she didn't want to forget about statehood, this moment and her life growing up in this city. And then she walked into the office of Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, a Republican from Georgia who introduced the latest disapproval resolution targeting a D.C. policing act.

“I’m Kelsye, here by way of D.C.” she told the staffer at the front desk before asking to meet with Clyde.

He was unavailable, so Adams sat on the couch, crossed her left leg over the right, folded her hands and told the staffer why she was here.

“Your boss needs to leave us alone,” Adams said. “When we say ‘hands off D.C.,’ we really mean it. And if this office is open to 9 to 5, we can make this a daily thing.”

Adams was one of many statehood advocates and D.C. residents who visited Clyde’s office throughout the day Tuesday to demand that he stop interfering with D.C. legislation.

Advocates say D.C. statehood is an issue of voting rights, racial justice and human rights for everyone who calls the District home but lacks a voice in Congress, which has oversight of D.C. through a provision in the constitution.

Clyde is leading a disapproval resolution seeking to block the city’s major police accountability legislation, which was crafted in the aftermath of the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd in 2020 and finalized in January. House Republicans also intend to hold a hearing this month to examine D.C. city management, especially on the issues of crime and public safety.

This comes after a successful Republican effort in Congress, with help from dozens of Democrats, to block D.C. legislation that would have overhauled the city’s criminal code. Clyde also sponsored a disapproval resolution on the criminal code in the House as well.

A representative from Clyde’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday, but in a news release this month, Clyde celebrated blocking the criminal code.

“By striking down the radical Revised Criminal Code Act, Congress has effectively exercised its constitutional authority to manage Washington’s affairs in order to prevent exacerbating an already troubling crime crisis in D.C. and to protect residents and visitors in Washington,” he said in a news release.

The “Hands Off DC” coalition launched this month includes more than 50 organizations that focus on issues ranging from voting rights and criminal justice reform to go-go music and LGBTQ equality, but are unified in demanding D.C. autonomy.

On Tuesday, supporters of the coalition and D.C. residents gathered outside the Cannon building and visited Clyde’s office in 30-minute shifts. They weren’t able to speak with him, so they spoke with his staff.

Virginia Spatz, 63, a resident of Hill East who has lived in D.C. for 35 years, read to Clyde’s staff her letter of appeal: “Residents of D.C.’s eight diverse wards did not request and do not seek your oversight, Rep. Clyde, of our lives and laws …. Interfering with D.C. laws is anti-democratic and makes everyone who lives here less safe. The people of D.C. did not elect you.”

Advocates say they believe Democrats are siding with Republicans on the criminal code vote for fear of being called “soft on crime,” but they should realize Republicans will still attack them by calling them “radical” or “woke.”

Makia Green, co-conductor for Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, a Black-led mutual aid and community defense organization that is part of the coalition, sees the recent “tough on crime” rhetoric as a return to the broken policies of the past.

And to Green, “woke” is not an insult. It reflects Green’s beliefs of caring about their community, dismantling white supremacy and organizing for a better future.

“They can call me a woke voter, and I feel like the Democrats should not be afraid of being called woke either,” Green said. “We want everyone to see that we are not going anywhere.”

At Clyde’s office, Adams, the executive director of Long Live GoGo and director of programs for D.C. Vote, dropped off a statehood button. After leaving the office she turned around, bent down toward the mail slot and said “DC statehood now.”

She plans to return to the Hill on Thursday to once again advocate for statehood.

This story is developing and will be updated.

