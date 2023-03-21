Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The photos filling the display windows of a former Saks Jandel store on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase, Md., don’t look all that different from the smartly dressed mannequins in the Brooks Brothers windows next door. The portrait photos are bright and cheery, their human subjects nearly as diverse as a Benetton ad.

Artist Kirsty Little hopes you’ll look beyond that.

“In general, I quite like making artworks that appear pretty attractive at a casual glance, then when you get closer or get a bit more into them, there’s this sort of — inverted commas — ‘ugly’ side or other statement that’s trying to be made,” she told me.

In this case, the ugly side is that Little’s statement needs to be made at all. The exhibit that fills the street-level windows of the shuttered store is composed of full-length photos of nearly 400 people. Each is sliced down the middle and paired with another person. No single person is complete. The halves hang on clothes hangers in serried ranks, like clothes at a dry cleaners.

The exhibit is called “RightNOW” and it’s a commentary on the setbacks women around the world have experienced over the last few years, from the Afghan girls denied an education under the Taliban to the American women denied abortions under the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

“I was fueled up about all these horrors,” Little said. “This idea of just half a portrait came to me, that women aren’t fully represented in society or in control of their bodies. Half of a segment of a person is symbolic of that.”

As nice as they are, the coat hangers — salvaged from Nieman Marcus when Mazza Gallerie closed — come freighted with their own grim symbolism.

Little lives in Chevy Chase and normally creates sculptures out of wire in her Mount Rainier studio. She started out as the ultimate three-dimensional artist: She trained as a circus aerialist and spent 25 years doing that in her native England.

When the world shut down during the pandemic, Little took frequent walks with her daughter. They passed vacant storefront after vacant storefront.

“Nothing was happening anywhere,” Little said. “I thought, surely I can put some of this art in these windows.”

But of all the building owners and developers she reached out to, only one returned her call: Donohue. The company agreed to let Ch/Art into 5510 Wisconsin Ave., which is slated for redevelopment. This is the fifth installation in the space — and the most pointed.

“RightNOW” came with all sorts of challenges, not least finding an inkjet printer that could churn out the portraits. Each is made from five 8 1/2-by-11 sheets of glossy photo paper hung vertically and joined by heatproof tape. Printing them in a single long strip was going to be prohibitively expensive. Little and McFall searched for the best consumer-grade printer. So far, they’ve burned through three Epsons.

The exhibit was funded by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, with support from Ch/Art, the Original Pancake House and the Chesapeake Framing Company. The artists hope visitors will be moved to donate money to three groups: Equality Now, Black Girls CODE and the Malala Fund.

“RightNOW” opened Jan. 20 and is still in mid-creation. Twice a week, Little and McFall visit the windows to add more portraits. There’s a constant need for them. Little hopes 1,000 people will contribute photos by the time the exhibit is scheduled to come down on April 30.

They’ve had mixed success buttonholing people on the street to pose. They’ve had better luck scheduling outreach sessions at places like Montgomery College and Joe’s Movement Emporium. On Monday, they’re headed to Hood College in Frederick, Md., in search of subjects.

You can contribute a self-portrait by visiting kirstylittle.com. Men are invited to contribute their images, too.

Said Little: “Women in general know we’re equal. It’s the other chaps who seem to be lacking in that department.”

