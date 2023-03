Students thwarted an attempted kidnapping Monday at a bus stop in Montgomery County, police said, and a Gaithersburg man has been arrested.

Around 7:54 a.m. Monday, Montgomery County police said, Jamaal Germany tried to grab a child who was standing with other students at a bus stop in the 17600 block of Towne Crest Drive near Washington Grove Lane in Gaithersburg and pull the child “toward an apartment building,” according to a statement from authorities.