Arlington ends single-family-only zoning

Arlington lawmakers voted Wednesday to allow multiunit residential buildings across the county, a decision that shifts this Northern Virginia community away from the core suburban principle it was once designed around: single-family-only zoning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 5-0 vote on the policy, which had prompted months of explosive debate in this wealthy, liberal county, will make it easier to build townhouses, duplexes and small buildings with up to four — and in some cases six — units in neighborhoods that for decades required one house with a yard on each lot.

As housing stock locally and nationally has failed to keep up with demand, Arlington becomes the first locality in the D.C. region — and much of the East Coast — to loosen its zoning rules for more “missing middle” housing, an increasingly popular but often contested idea in urban-planning.

Governments both nearby and nationwide are weighing whether to follow suit with their own versions of a plan that had divided Arlington’s 240,000 residents, who alternately said it would either diversify or destroy their neighborhoods.

“Growth and change are, period — not good, not bad, just are,” Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey (D) said following the vote. “It’s our responsibility to make sure how we accommodate that to make sure that it works well for as many people as possibly can.”

First implemented in cities like Minneapolis and Portland, Ore., this push to relax zoning rules marks a departure from Arlington’s existing “smart growth” philosophy, which had encouraged density along mass-transit lines but generally kept it very low in single-family neighborhoods.

Advocates argued that expanding housing supply would undo exclusionary policies and open up their expensive county to more people. (The median home price in Arlington was $645,000 last month, nearly double the national figure.) Opponents called the policy misguided, saying it would do little to lower housing costs while spoiling what has made the county so attractive in the first place.

The zoning changes passed Wednesday make some concessions to critics: Starting July 1, the county will initially issue only 58 permits annually for “missing middle” housing, which is called that because it falls into the “middle” of scale between single-family houses and high-rise apartment buildings. An annual cap would be lifted in 2028.

Home builders will only be allowed to put the densest structures — with five or six units — on lots that are at least 6,000 square feet in most cases and 7,000 square feet in others, further limiting where they can actually go. All new construction must also adhere to the same rules regulating height, lot coverage and setbacks of single-family houses.

But opponents of the policy nonetheless criticized the vote, saying these “Expanded Housing Options” (EHO) will only jack up land prices and drive profit for developers while overwhelming neighborhoods and county infrastructure. They said it was part of an ideological campaign and will not actually lower housing costs.

“Wishing doesn’t make it so — and those who think EHO will produce housing they can afford have been given false hope,” said David Gerk, a member of the group Arlingtonians for Upzoning Transparency (AfUT), who owns a four-bedroom house in the Arlington Forest neighborhood.

“This County Board has plopped a half-baked cake on the table that Arlington residents must now eat,” Peter Rousselot, president of the group Arlingtonians for Our Sustainable Future, said in a statement. (He owns a condo in the Virginia Square neighborhood.)

A coalition of groups supporting “missing middle,” including several faith-based and civil rights organizations, cheered the vote as a major victory, though they did not shy away from saying that more still needed be done to boost housing stock in the inner-ring D.C. locality.

“The Missing Middle campaign has shown our neighbors that restrictions on density and growth damage their community’s ability to be welcoming, inclusive, and forward-looking," said Jane Fiegen Green, president of the YIMBYs of Northern Virginia, who rents a two-bedroom apartment in the Radnor/Fort Myers Heights neighborhood. “We are excited by the progress this victory represents.”

Because of the cap and other restrictions, some said it was more of a symbolic victory against century-old zoning rules written to keep out low-income residents and people of color rather than something that would markedly reshape the county.

But Arlington’s countywide zoning rules could soon become some of the most permissive nationwide on at least one measure. Among at least eight municipalities and three states that have passed similar policies, only Portland has allowed six dwellings on most lots, though only if some units are affordable.

Arlington first launched an effort to study “missing middle” housing over three years ago, with county leaders pushing to explore how allowing more of these homes might help create more room for middle-income residents.

Duplexes, townhouses and other low-rise multifamily buildings take up just 18 percent of the county’s residential land, officials found, while most of the rest — about 73 percent — is set aside for single-family houses. Condos sold in 2019 for an average of about $446,000, and single-family houses averaged at $1.07 million.

County officials initially said they would not be ending single-family zoning or doing what Portland or Minneapolis did, but as many critics see it, that’s what happened anyway. Last spring, planners introduced a framework that would allow for eight-unit buildings anywhere in Arlington.

The plan rested on a market-based theory: If smaller single-family houses were already being torn down to make way for larger, more expensive ones, developers could introduce less-expensive housing options by putting multiple apartments on one lot and splitting the cost of that high-priced land.

Any new units they built would not be particularly affordable — even the smallest, least expensive apartments would still go for more than $400,000, according to county estimates — but they could eventually bring real estate prices down.

Almost immediately, though, that proposal drew both enthusiastic support as well as fierce backlash. Slow-growth groups said the plan was a bait-and-switch that would reduce homeownership opportunities, slash larger units for families, and potentially displace single-family renters and seniors living on fixed incomes.

The year-long debate led to dueling rallies and yard signs, divided some civic groups, seeped into municipal elections, created long examinations about public engagement and ultimately led to what many said had become most intense local fight in recent memory — all through the very end this week.

At a multiday public hearing that began on Saturday morning, more than 220 speakers took turns addressing the board to push for or against the plan.

They rapped and read original poetry about “breaking down the walls of exclusion,” made several comparisons to March Madness, held a prayer vigil inside the county’s government center, and displayed an image of Godzilla — a stand-in for developers — destroying a single-family house.

“Lifestyles are changing in urban America,” said Malathi Thothathiri, a college professor who lives in Ballston. “For many people like me and Millennials who are younger than me, our ideal lifestyle is not a house with a yard. We want an affordable space near services. We don’t think about parking spaces.”

After finding herself unexpectedly single three years ago, Thothathiri said it came as a shock to see a lack of apartments within her budget — even though she had consistently saved up and kept costs low by taking public transit.

The missing middle plan, she added, would help create a county that prioritized the same things newer generations also valued: diversity, shared green space, and affordability. “I hope the board will look to the future and not the past,” she said.

Moments later, nurse practitioner Maureen Ross approached the lectern and told the lawmakers that they had poisoned civic discourse in the county, adding that she felt she and others who disagreed with the policy were being unfairly accused of racism.

“Aren’t we — the people who live here now, the people who work hard — the people you represent?” she asked, noting that she had adopted biracial children. “This has been the most appalling conversation I’ve seen. Shameful!”

Ross said she lived with roommates until she was 40 and was eventually able to purchase her home — a rundown bungalow with peeling paint and no air conditioning — in 1997 for more green space, easier parking, and a place to retire.

But missing middle would change the economic equation for her and plenty of others, she said, incentivizing them to sell to developers hungry to make a dime. “We’ll cash out, leave the place in the community we grew to love, leaving the rest of our neighbors stuck.”

At a final vote on Wednesday evening, lawmakers negotiated the final details of the policy, settling on rules that require more off-street parking spots at new missing middle housing and that would divide up the limited permits between different zoning districts to ensure they are distributed around the county.

