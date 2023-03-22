Police arrest man in February triple shooting in Northeast D.C.

D.C. police have made an arrest in the February triple shooting that killed 21-year-old Jayvon Jones, the department said.
Justin Borum, a 33-year-old from Hyattsville, Md., has been charged with second-degree murder. Police said they arrested him Tuesday. Efforts to reach his relatives were not immediately successful.
The shooting occurred Feb. 21 in the 1400 block of Saratoga Ave., NE around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the report of a shooting and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the men were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and Jones was pronounced dead.