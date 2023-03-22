Bowser aims to balance D.C.’s recovery, increased costs in latest budget

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) proposed a $19.7 billion budget Wednesday that included funds to significantly increase the number of automated traffic cameras in the city and rejuvenate the city's struggling downtown corridor amid uncertainty around the city's long-term financial outlook.

This year's budget formulation presented unique challenges compared with those of the past three years, Bowser said, when the city was buoyed by hundreds of millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funds. Lawmakers this year were already bracing for potential reductions in spending, particularly after the District's chief financial officer late last month revised the city's projected revenue downward by a total of $464 million between fiscal 2024 and 2026, citing a steep decline in tax revenue from commercial properties due largely to telework as well as inflation.

The bulk of federal funding and grants received by the city, nonprofits and residents — which totaled about $16 billion, officials said — will expire at the end of the next fiscal year. The city also needed to account for significant cost increases over the next few fiscal years, city officials said, necessary to fulfill collective bargaining agreements with city employees, fund retirement accounts and offset cost increases for planned government projects.

All told, Bowser said, the projected revenue and required expenses left the District with a $1.7 billion deficit across its five-year financial plan. She likened the economic factors to a “perfect storm.”

“As I reflect on my time in elected office, I haven’t seen these types of circumstances since I was a young council member following the last recession,” Bowser said. “Our resources are shrinking while our fixed costs are increasing.”

To balance the budget, the mayor pitched a variety of measures while maintaining her January promise not to raise taxes or fees. She looked to fund most programs and services at their pre-pandemic levels while proposing $373 million in various reductions and cuts, including the elimination of 749 vacant positions in city government (excluding police officers and firefighters). Bowser also suggests pulling $257 million from the city’s fiscal reserves — a tool the mayor also employed near the onset of the pandemic (the city is required by law to use any excess revenue to replenish its reserves). Bowser also proposed abolishing the Criminal Code Reform Commission, which helped create the D.C. Council’s revisions to the city’s criminal code that Congress ultimately overturned.

Bowser also proposes using about $578 million in anticipated revenue from more than 300 new traffic cameras that had been approved in budget cycles over the past two years and are set to be installed starting this summer, a move she said received approval from the CFO. Bowser is proposing to use some of those future funds for additional efforts to calm traffic.

The mayor presented her proposal Wednesday to members of the D.C. Council, who in recent weeks have pitched Bowser their own ideas for spending; many of their requests called for improvements to facilities such as schools and recreation centers, as well as more funding for behavioral health services and public safety. Lawmakers are scheduled to hold hearings related to the budget in the coming weeks before proposing modifications, an effort that will culminate with a vote in May on the final budget for fiscal 2024, which begins Oct. 1.

Bowser’s proposal allocates nearly $10 million in funding for major renovations to Farragut Square Park; $1 million to grow a direct cash assistance program for new and expecting mothers that launched last year, making it available to 100 new families; $42 million toward the city’s rapid rehousing program for families experiencing homelessness; $900,000 to help relieve $90 million in medical debt for about 90,000 residents; and $1.2 million to launch a new school for aspiring paramedics, hoping to remedy what officials described as a low number of District applicants in that field.

In the realm of education, Bowser pitched funds to boost per-pupil spending for public and charter schools, begin planning a new teacher apprenticeship program, and also proposed increasing eligibility for the city’s child-care subsidy, a move officials said would enable 2,100 more families to access the system. As for housing, Bowser allocated additional money toward the city’s Housing Production Trust Fund, which provides grants to developers to help them include subsidized units for low-income residents in new housing complexes, to reach a $100 million investment next fiscal year. She also proposed $115 million over the next two years to rehabilitate public housing units managed by the D.C. Housing Authority, which has been scrutinized in recent years for failing to address housing units in need of repair. Another proposal aims to increase funding for the city’s tax abatement to support office-to-residential conversions in fiscal 2028, up from $6.8 million to $41 million, giving a big boost toward one of the city’s top initiatives to revitalize downtown.

The proposed budget maintains incentives for police hiring, to the tune of $5.4 million in recruitment and conversion bonuses, with the goal of adding about 260 more police officers to the city’s roster of about 3,300. Bowser also proposed $277 million toward building a new D.C. jail annex, with construction set to begin in 2026, as well as funding for a legislative measure that expands the number of people eligible to seal their arrest records.

And like in her previous two budget proposals, Bowser again asked the council to repeal the removal of school resource officers from the city’s schools (four council members have already backed a bill to do just that). Over protests from the mayor, the council voted during last year’s budget process to continue phasing them out.

Fueled in part by projected revenue from the 342 automated traffic cameras the city plans to install this summer (140 are already in operation), Bowser’s proposal suggests using hundreds of millions of dollars to redesign “dangerous roadways” and install permanent traffic-calming measures — with $5 million going toward a revamped program for traffic safety initiatives where crashes most frequently occur, and another $2 million to stand up a task force to assess the efficacy of the city’s automated traffic enforcement program — and whether enforcement is equitable.

During her presentation, Bowser said the city’s unemployment rate has fallen to 4.6 percent, continuing a downward trend after the rate spiked to 11 percent in May 2020. Further, she noted that the District made gains last fiscal year in boosting its population, adding 3,000 new residents after two years of decline.

Other notable cost-cutting measures in her budget included reducing the D.C. Circulator service from six scheduled routes to three — keeping routes that service Georgetown-Union Station, the National Mall and Congress Heights-Union Station — a move that officials said would save the city $7.5 million per year. Bowser also proposed shrinking funds for the city’s contracted violence interruption work by $3 million; officials said they maintained funding for other aspects of the violence interruption services, but they said a review of contractors’ spending spurred that proposed decrease.

“We’ve had to make tough choices here. They impact vacant positions and they impact what we think are some programs and services that have been underperforming and redirects those programs and services,” Bowser said.

Some lawmakers expressed immediate reservations about the mayor’s plan. Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large), for example, raised questions about whether the mayor’s proposal for housing repairs was sufficient and expressed qualms about the proposed $35 million reduction in funds for the District’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), which has seen increased demand — a concern echoed also echoed by council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), who said that amount was not enough.

“We look at the needs in the city. When those increases were made to ERAP, we were in a pandemic, there wasn’t a safe and effective vaccine, and people couldn’t go to work,” Bowser told reporters later. “Those circumstances have changed.”

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said the mayor’s budget was “not a fair shot,” adding that “a closer look reveals budget choices that set back recovery for low and middle income residents.” He similarly cited the ERAP reduction while listing other programs he said the mayor had cut. “The Council has 56 days to fix these poor choices before its first vote on the budget,” he added.

Another likely issue in the coming weeks will be around a $128 million-a-year proposal by the D.C. Council for the fare-free public bus services, which lawmakers hoped to launch this summer. In recent weeks, Mendelson and Lee, the CFO, have disagreed over whether that would be sufficient money to fund the program, after Lee indicated in February that revenue would be insufficient.

On Thursday, Bowser sent a letter to Lee stating that the costs could actually be greater than anticipated. Bowser has now asked Lee to revise his estimates of how much the program could cost; city officials expect lawmakers to reference this revised number should they move to fund the measure in the coming weeks.

