A lot of people were surprised when Jimmy Carter wound up in the White House. Some people might be surprised that a little bit of Jimmy Carter’s White House wound up in a Takoma Park office building. Leaning against a wall at the Carroll Avenue offices of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network is one of the 32 solar panels Carter had installed on the White House roof in 1979.

Mike Tidwell, executive director of the environmental group, said the 6-by-3-foot panel would probably still work if it was installed somewhere. Today, though, it’s more a symbol than a piece of technology that can use our closest star to heat water.

It was pretty symbolic back in 1979, too. The symbolism depended on what you thought of Carter and his policies. For some, the panels were a much-needed acknowledgment that America had to wean itself from fossil fuel, explore alternative energy sources and help save the planet. For others, they were in the same category as Carter’s virtue-signaling cardigan. Of course, critics moaned, Carter would put solar panels on the White House.

The panels came down in 1986 when the White House roof was undergoing repairs. Ronald Reagan did not have them replaced. Of course, Reagan wouldn’t put solar panels on the White House.

They didn’t see daylight for the next five years, gathering dust in a government storage facility. Greenpeace ran a photo of the panels’ ignominious fate, prompting a development officer from Unity College in Maine to ask if the small, environmentally focused school could have them.

Unity’s Peter Marbach approached the General Services Administration and wrote to Carter, who responded that he’d love to see the panels used again.

Greenpeace had wanted them, too — to heat a homeless shelter, it said — but the government may have decided Unity was a less political choice. The college got the panels, where they heated water for an activities building.

By 2010, the planet was in even worse shape. Bill McKibben, environmentalist and author of such books as “The End of Nature,” wanted to press the Obama administration to get cooking on a climate bill.

“Bill said, ‘I know what we'll do. We'll grab one of the [solar] collectors off the roof, put it in a van, and drive it down from Maine to Washington, stopping along the way to have rallies,’” said Tidwell. “They did this road show all the way down to the White House.”

When the panel got here, Takoma Park landscape architect Byrne Kelly recognized it. He’d been involved with its installation in 1979 when he worked for a small solar company.

“I got the honor of being there when we had to pressure test everything,” Kelly told me this week.

Old solar panels are somewhat ungainly. Tidwell said that after this one had been hauled to Washington, McKibben called him and said: “Dude, I really don’t want to take this thing all the way up to Maine. Do you want it?”

Tidwell did. “It’s in our foyer, right when you walk in,” he said.

It’s covered in signatures, including Kelly’s. He signed it in 2010, writing his name in the white paint that spells out “350” on the panel. What is 350? It’s the name of a nonprofit McKibben founded: 350.org.

“The number comes from the parts per million of carbon that climate scientists say is safe in the atmosphere,” said Tidwell. “Right now we’re at 421.”

A month after McKibben brought the panel to Washington, the Obama administration announced new panels and a solar hot water heater would be installed at the residence. (In 2003, President George W. Bush had installed a photovoltaic system on a maintenance building and two solar thermal units, heating the White House swimming pool.)

It was three years before Obama’s panels were put into place.

“Better late than never — in truth, no one should ever have taken down the panels Jimmy Carter put on the roof way back in 1979,” McKibben told The Washington Post in 2013. “But it’s very good to know that once again the country’s most powerful address will be drawing some of that power from the sun.”

I asked Tidwell if he had solar panels on his Maryland home.

“Yes,” he said. “I’m hideously green. I’ve got photovoltaics. I have an electric car. And we installed heat pumps a year ago. We no longer use gas to heat our home. We heat our 110-year-old house with heat pumps.”

Tidwell and McKibben are as active as ever. On Tuesday they were among activists who sat in rocking chairs, blocking entrances to downtown banks. Why rocking chairs? The rally was the work of Third Act, a group that wants older people to get involved in protesting banks that lend to fossil fuel corporations.

When Carter had the solar panels installed 44 years ago, he said the act would “either be a curiosity, a museum piece, an example of a road not taken, or it can be just a small part of one of the greatest and most exciting adventures ever undertaken by the American people.”

The adventure continues.

