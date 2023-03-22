6 road construction workers killed in Maryland when car crashes into them

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Six construction workers died after a car hit them on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County on Wednesday afternoon after a driver entered a work zone, Maryland State Police said. The driver was also hospitalized. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Troopers responded about 12:40 p.m. to the inner loop of I-695 at Security Boulevard in Woodlawn for a reported pedestrian crash, police said in a statement.

According to an initial investigation, the driver of a gray Acura “entered the work zone traveling in between temporary placed jersey walls, striking multiple construction workers before overturning,” police said.

The identities of the deceased have not been released pending notification of next of kin, police said. The identity of the driver, who was taken to a trauma center for medical treatment, is unknown, police said.

Police said there may have been a second vehicle involved in the crash and that an investigation is ongoing. The Beltway was closed in both directions following the crash.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a tweet: “On behalf of all the residents of Baltimore County, we offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today’s tragic crash and my prayers remain with those injured in this horrific incident.”

Maryland Governor Wes Moore tweeted: “My heart goes out to the victims and the families affected by the tragic crash on the 695 beltway this afternoon,” and said his office is in contact with local authorities.

