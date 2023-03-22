The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Two found dead on trail in Fairfax County, police say

By
March 22, 2023 at 4:21 p.m. EDT
Two people were found dead on a trail in the Reston area, said police in Fairfax County, Va.

Police tweeted Wednesday that officers responded to the 2300 block of Players Pond Lane for a death investigation. Two people, whom police did not identify, were found dead on a nearby trail, according to the tweet. Officials said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police did not release details on the events that led to the deaths, but said there was no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story.

