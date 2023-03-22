Two found dead on trail in Fairfax County, police say

Two people were found dead on a trail in the Reston area, said police in Fairfax County, Va.
Police did not release details on the events that led to the deaths, but said there was no threat to public safety.
Officers are in the 2300 blk of Players Pond Lane in Reston for a death investigation. Two people were found deceased on a nearby trail. A weapon was recovered at the scene. Preliminarily, there is no threat to public safety. Updates to follow. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/TPSaawVcV0— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 22, 2023
This is a developing story.