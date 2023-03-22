Woman convicted of killing her two daughters in McLean, Va.

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

A 37-year-old woman was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder Wednesday in the slaying of her two daughters in a McLean, Va., apartment. A jury convicted Veronica Youngblood of killing her two daughters — Sharon Castro, 15, and Brooklynn Youngblood, 5 — on Aug. 5, 2018. The mother admitted to officials that she fatally shot her children, but she pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Jurors also found her guilty of two counts of felony firearm use.

“This case goes well beyond merely having a mental illness,” Fairfax County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelsey Gill said in closing arguments on Tuesday. “This goes well beyond depression. This goes well beyond PTSD. This goes well beyond being suicidal.”

The verdict came after a day of deliberation and nearly two weeks of a trial, which was presided over by Fairfax County Judge Randy Bellows. The 12 jurors and three alternates heard testimony from first responders, mental health professionals and investigators assigned to the case. Veronica Youngblood’s sister, ex-husband and ex-boyfriend also testified about the events leading up to the shootings.

In closing arguments, prosecutors urged the jury to find Youngblood guilty of methodically killing her daughters at her apartment at 1519 Lincoln Circle. Gill said that Youngblood bought a handgun nine days before the shooting with the purpose of killing her children and that Youngblood gave them sleeping pill gummies so that they would be defenseless when she shot them.

Brooklynn died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head. Sharon was shot once in the back and again in the chest, but she was able to call 911 and tell first responders her mother had shot her. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Gill described Youngblood as a malicious, selfish and deliberate killer. While Castro called first responders, Gill said, Veronica Youngblood was leaving a message for her ex-husband, Ron Youngblood, telling him that she shot their children and that she hated him.

Gill said Veronica Youngblood killed her children to get revenge on her ex-husband, who was planning to move to Missouri with Brooklynn two days before the killings.

But defense attorneys said the mother’s acts of violence were more complex. In closing arguments, Fairfax County Public Defender Dawn Butorac said Veronica Youngblood, who was from Argentina, grew up in poverty. She was physically and sexually abused by family members, only to become a sex worker after becoming pregnant with Sharon at 16, Butorac said.

Butorac told jurors that it was through the sex work she met Ron Youngblood. The couple married in 2009 and had Brooklynn in 2012.

Butorac also reminded jurors of a videotaped interview they saw of Veronica Youngblood telling investigators hours after the killings that she wanted to die. In the footage, jurors can see her tell officials that she was guilty.

An investigator asked her: “So your punishment should be what?”

She replied: “The death penalty.”

Butorac also said Youngblood was hearing voices. Maira Kaczuba, Youngblood’s sister, testified that the defendant had practiced a South American religion called Umbanda, in which, she said, followers believed they could communicate with the dead through rituals.

“I don’t live in a world where there is black or white. I live in a world where there are a lot of shades of gray,” Butorac said. “And that’s what we’re seeing here.”

Youngblood sat quietly next to her attorneys as she listened to the trial, which was being interpreted for her in Spanish.

In their rebuttal, the prosecution cast doubt on the defense’s argument that she was insane, arguing that Youngblood was acting disingenuous.

“This person wants to manipulate, this person wants to lie, ensue chaos, all for this person’s personal gain,” prosecutor Claiborne Richardson said. “Ms. Youngblood is spiteful, selfish, vengeful and calculated.”

Richardson accused Youngblood of bringing such behavior into the courtroom, and he urged the jurors to see through her.

“Show this defendant that every choice has a consequence and that this is not the place to try to lie and manipulate you fine jurors,” he said.

