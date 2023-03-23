7 arrested at antiabortion protest demanding ‘justice’ for fetal remains

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seven antiabortion demonstrators, associated with a group that obtained fetal remains last year, were arrested Thursday for blocking traffic in D.C., according to police and the group. The protesters were with the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, said Lauren Handy, the group’s director of activism. Handy claimed last year to have obtained dozens of fetuses from a D.C. facility that provides abortions.

Handy, who was not among those arrested Thursday, said the group was demonstrating to call for “justice for these victims,” referring to the aborted fetuses.

BREAKING: 7 PAAU activists were arrested outside the Rayburn Congressional House Building for a nonviolent direct action demanding #JusticeForTheFive pic.twitter.com/AtzVB4HOtQ — PAAU (@PAAUNOW) March 23, 2023

“There is no shame in passionately and vulnerably loving these children,” she said.

The seven people demonstrating on Independence Avenue, near New Jersey Avenue, were arrested for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, a D.C. code often cited when arresting protesters who block traffic.

“We gave the crowd multiple warnings to get out of the street,” U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement.

Handy’s activism and protest tactics have led to multiple criminal cases.

Last March, five fetuses were removed from Handy’s Southeast Washington home. Police said the fetuses appeared to have been aborted in accordance with city law. The same day, she was indicted on federal civil rights counts, with prosecutors alleging that Handy and others violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act when they used chains and ropes to block the doors of an abortion clinic in 2020.

Last year, Handy was sentenced to 30 days in jail for trespassing at an Alexandria women’s clinic in 2021 and to 45 days in jail in Flint, Mich., for obstructing a clinic there in 2019.

Michelle Boorstein contributed to this report.

