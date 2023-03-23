The 15 best concert venues in D.C. to see a band

For ravers, clubbers and thrill seekers, there’s no place like Echostage in the District — or in the country. Ranked second on DJ Mag’s 2022 list of best clubs in the world, it was bested only by a venue on the other side of the Atlantic. The venue can hold up to 3,000 people in its over-30,000-square-foot space, which, during showtime, often features flashing lasers, housemade confetti and smoke effects. The main level has only standing room, but a VIP ticket will get you access to a 21-and-older second level that can fit over 40 tables and couches. (Owner Pete Kalamoutsos says it’s a good place for older fans to sit down and watch the crowd from above.) Most shows run late; local DJs open around 9 p.m., but headliners spin tracks until around 3 a.m. on weekends. There’s no food sold in the venue, but the chicken joint Jerk at Nite, next door, is open until 3:30 a.m. on Saturdays.