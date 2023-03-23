1 dead, 7 wounded in five separate D.C. shootings

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

One man was fatally shot and seven other people were wounded by gunfire Thursday night during multiple shooting incidents in neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River, D.C. police said. The series of shootings began in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE, where a wounded man was found conscious and breathing about 3:45 p.m., police officials said.

Hours later, detectives were called to investigate a fatal shooting in the unit block of Galveston Street SW about 7:30 p.m. A man was pronounced dead after being found unconscious and not breathing, police said.

Two wounded men were conscious and breathing after being shot in the 4400 block of E Street SE about 8:30 p.m., officials said.

Just after 10 p.m., three men were shot and a juvenile female sustained a laceration injury in the 100 block of Yuma Street SE, authorities said. The victims were all conscious and breathing at the scene, police said.

About 10:15 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of U Street SE where a man was found conscious and breathing after being shot.

Police released no specifics about circumstances of each incident.

GiftOutline Gift Article