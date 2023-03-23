Fairfax officer to be fired over shooting of unarmed Black man near Tysons

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Fairfax County police announced Thursday that they will fire an officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man outside Tysons Corner Center last month in an encounter that an attorney for the man’s family described as an “execution.” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight At a Thursday news conference at which authorities released body-camera video of the Feb. 22 shooting, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the department will dismiss one of the officers involved, who is believed to have fired the fatal shots. Authorities later identified him as Sgt. Wesley Shifflett.

Shifflett was one of two officers to fire his weapon during the encounter. The other, Officer James Sadler, remains with the department.

Davis said that the officer he decided to fire was given a notice of an “administrative separation” on Thursday and that his actions “do not meet the expectations of our police department.” The officer, the police chief said, did not follow the department’s use-of-force protocols.

Authorities previously said that police shot Timothy McCree Johnson, 37, in the chest during the encounter, which began when Shifflett and Sadler attempted to stop Johnson on suspicion that he had stolen a pair of designer sunglasses at the mall.

Shifflett, who was in uniform, and Sadler, in plain clothes, chased him on foot into a nearby wooded area, where they shot him, according to authorities and Johnson’s family members, who watched the video from Shifflett’s body camera on Wednesday.

Carl Crews, the Johnson family’s attorney, decried the shooting after seeing the video, describing it as an “execution.”

“The best way to describe the video is to say first what was not on it,” Crews said. “What it doesn’t show: danger. It doesn’t show the officers faced any danger — imminent or otherwise.”

Melissa Johnson, Timothy Johnson’s mother, said Wednesday that her son should never have been fatally shot and that she hoped the officers would be held accountable.

“My truth is that I am a Black mother and I have a Black son,” Melissa Johnson said. “And the truth of my people’s experience here is that freedom, liberty and the basic human rights have cost the lives of not just many Black people, but of many White people, as well.”

Fairfax police have been conducting administrative and criminal investigations into the shooting and said they would present their findings to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano. Descano (D) said Thursday that he would also conduct a comprehensive and independent investigation of the shooting.

“I have seen and am devastated by the body-camera footage showing yet another death of a Black man at the hands of police,” Descano said in a statement. “My heart grieves for the Johnsons, who lost a beloved family member over an incident involving a pair of sunglasses. Like many members of our community, I sincerely hope to see the day when police shootings are a thing of the past.”

The Fairfax County chapter of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, which represents county officers, said in a statement Wednesday: “The brave men and women of the Fairfax County Police Department are expected to make split second, life or death decisions. Decisions that for them, they have to make in a fraction of a second, which later will be reviewed with no restriction on time. This investigation is still very new and raw to those involved. We stand by the high quality officers of the FCPD and believe in due process of the law. We hope that everyone allows for due process and the opportunity for all the facts to come out.”

