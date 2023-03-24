D.C. police make arrest in 2022 homicide

(iStock)Listen0 minGift ArticleShareD.C. police made an arrest Friday in a 2022 homicide case, according to the department.Officers charged JaJuan Gripper, a 20-year-old from Southeast Washington, with first-degree murder in the killing of Rynell Bradford.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightBradford, a 34-year-old resident of Northeast Washington, was fatally shot Dec. 20, 2022, in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue NE.Efforts to reach the families of Gripper and Bradford were not successful.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...